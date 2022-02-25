“I will consider the welfare of humanity and relief of suffering my primary concerns.”
That line is part of the solemn oath I took as a pharmacist more than 30 years ago. I chose pharmacy while still in high school, after a long hospital stay where I witnessed firsthand how health care professionals truly change lives.
Over the years, I have appreciated how our complex health system needs checks and balances to reduce the chance for harm — even unintentional — to the patient. This care is especially vital in pharmacy, where even a seemingly benign drug can have negative consequences if not delivered to the right patient at the right dose and at the right time.
I hold a doctorate in pharmacy. I’m licensed in three states, carry extra credentials, participate in ongoing training, and serve on national boards and organizations to advance our field. This is standard for most pharmacists. Years of medical training and residency are just the start.
Health care is more than a job for us. It’s a passion.
That is why current legislation at the Kansas Statehouse, including the former Senate Bill 381, cut so deeply. That bill would have required a pharmacist to dispense any FDA-approved medication, including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, for off-label use to prevent or treat COVID-19 in any patient.
My concerns have nothing to do with ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine or any off-label COVID-19 medications. I moonlight on weekends with a Kansas company that provides remote pharmacy services to several dozen rural hospitals. I evaluate orders to ensure prescribed drugs are safe for patients based on their medical history and condition. I have verified countless orders for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
My concerns are based on that one word in the original bill: “a pharmacist shall dispense.”
The sentiment of that word changes everything. By dictating a pharmacist must dispense a drug, regardless of myriad medical factors, you are essentially stripping us of our ability to serve patients.
All medications, including over-the-counter ones, carry risk of adverse events. There are currently 19,000 FDA-approved medications on the market. Our job is to understand how each one interacts with a patient’s underlying medical state and other drugs, from baby aspirin to opioids. If we see a problem, our duty is to warn the physician and “stop the line.” This team-based system ensures the safest and most effective care.
Medications prescribed for COVID-19 prevention and treatment, such as ivermectin could be very harmful in patients who take certain anticoagulants (blood thinners), by increasing the risk of bleeding.
In such a case, a pharmacist could uphold their oath by stopping the line and consulting with the physician.
This has nothing to do with one’s political belief and everything to do with our professional obligation.
Back to SB381: The original bill was later inserted into House Bill 2280 and language changed. It now read: “Nothing shall prevent a pharmacist from refusing to fill or refill any prescription … unless such prescription is being used to treat or prevent a COVID-19 infection.”
Again, the sentiment of one word — “unless” — is chilling. In a more roundabout way, this bill tells every pharmacist that despite years of training, experience and commitment, they cannot practice their professional duty to screen a drug for safety if that drug is related to COVID-19 in any way.
The current language of HB2280 now mandates a pharmacist to dispense anything related to COVID-19, regardless of patient safety.
Rather than upholding our solemn oath, pharmacists would now be legally coerced into aiding and abetting undue harm to patients with a medical condition that contraindicates the use of certain drugs. Is this really the type of health care system we want in Kansas?
No. I want the one exemplified by the Oath of a Pharmacist.
“I will consider the welfare of humanity and relief of suffering my primary concerns. I will apply my knowledge, experience, and skills to the best of my ability to assure optimal outcomes for my patients. I will hold myself and my colleagues to the highest principles of our profession’s moral, ethical and legal conduct.”
Every day, I serve patients across the entire state. Please consider the implications of this legislation and how it affects me, and in turn affects you. Please speak up now so that pharmacists like me can continue to protect you and your families in the future.
This column originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector.
