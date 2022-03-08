I am an American history educator in the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools district, and this is my first year as a teacher. I pursued a career in education with the goal of fostering a democratically engaged and civically oriented generation.
Raised in a small town, I have a deep understanding of what it means to be a Kansan — knowing who you are and where you came from is one of the most important lessons that I have come to learn. My undergraduate and graduate experiences at Kansas State University helped solidify this lesson.
That is where I discovered my passion for giving back to a state that has given me so much.
Across Kansas, including the district where I currently teach and the district I grew up in, educators have faced criticism for crafting lessons that depict the hard truths of history. Teachers and the public education system are and have been under attack, and I can no longer sit on the sidelines and keep my perspective to myself. Especially now, a teacher’s perspective is critical in protecting the integrity of our public schools and our students’ future success.
My fear of speaking out is rooted in the hostile environment that we have seen in schools and at school board meetings across the country, particularly when debating censorship and education bans. I want to be able to speak up about this issue, but I fear for the substantial backlash I could face in my personal and professional life.
Especially in my school district, understanding and embracing multiculturalism is a foundational lesson our students experience on a daily basis. KCKPS takes great pride in the diversity across the district, especially its diversity in race, ethnicity and language. Students consistently interact with different cultures and different perspectives, something that is not unique to my district.
Across the country, students are growing up in an America that is the most multicultural, multiethnic, and multiracial that it has ever been. To ensure their success in a modern economy, we must prepare them and help them grow into stronger citizens.
As we witnessed at an Olathe high school last fall, where a student used an inappropriate slavery joke to ask his date to homecoming, there remains a substantial and obvious need to better educate our students in America’s story. This is especially true regarding the story of Black Americans. Our story is how we share our humanity.
Erasing or censoring any part of that history — including the hard truths — does not teach our students about the challenges that this country has overcome. Forcing teachers to repeat a censored history does not demonstrate the American values of freedom, truth and justice.
There is a famous quote by Franklin D. Roosevelt that I have chosen to live my life by: “Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education.”
We have an obligation to teach young people the truest form of our history, even if that means having tough conversations. Students are the future of this country. Without a skilled understanding of our past, present and future, our young people are being left behind.
It is our duty to step up and protect the integrity of our education, which includes opposing legislation that censors American history and takes away local control from the experts in education: teachers, school boards and boards of education.
