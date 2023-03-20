Happy birthday, Joplin!
Officially, we’re a couple of days early, as the merger between Murphysburg and Blytheville/Joplin City wouldn’t become official until March 23, 1873, meaning the anniversary is Thursday.
But, then again, Joplin is actually older than its 150 years, with the first settlers arriving in the region nearly 200 years ago.
We want to get birthday greetings out early because the celebration kicks off today with the first of a number of events.
At 7 p.m. tonight, as part of the Joplin Sesquicentennial Lecture Series, Galen Irwin will present the life of Charles “Gabby” Street, at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Admission is free and refreshments will be offered at 6 p.m., sponsored by the Joplin Historical Society and SMB.
Gabby Street was one of the more famous city residents with ties to baseball. He was a catcher and manager with a 30-year career in Major League baseball. After World War I, he managed minor league teams. He managed the Joplin Miners in 1922. Though he moved away to follow his career, managing the St. Louis Cardinals, he and his wife made Joplin their home. Winning two National League pennants and a World Series Championship in 1931, Joplin honored Street by naming 26th Boulevard after him on Gabby Street Day in 1950.
Irwin’s baseball memorabilia collection will be on display at the museum. He began collecting cards and memorabilia of Gabby Street in 1980. His latest project is collecting cards of all the players who played or managed in both Joplin and the major leagues and players born in Joplin or in Southwest Missouri.
On Thursday, community historian Brad Belk will present a talk on Thomas Hart Benton, who got his start as an artist with Joplin newspapers, and who in 1973 painted the centennial mural, “Joplin at the Turn of the Century.” Belk will speak at 2:30 p.m. in Joplin City Hall, followed by an event with birthday cookies and punch.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, there will be another program, “Honoring Joplin’s Journey of Faith,” interweaving history and music.
Faith and baseball — perhaps not always in that order on game days — have been a big part of Joplin’s story.
Many more events will be held in April, including “Joplin Goes to the Movies,” a tribute to Percy Wenrich and a performance by the Vintage Baseball Association at Joe Becker Stadium.
There will be more events this summer.
Details about all of these events, and more, will be in a special tab that will be published with the Globe on Wednesday.
Since The Joplin Globe has been witness to much of this history and since the city’s history with newspapers dates to the same period (1872, actually), let us be the first to wish Joplin a happy birthday, and urge everyone to get out to some or all of these events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.