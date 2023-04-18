Alexander Hamilton, along with James Madison and John Jay, wrote the Federalist papers in 1788 to explain the reasoning behind the newly proposed Constitution that had been sent to the states for ratification. In Federalist #29, Hamilton gave the rationale for the provisions in the Constitution pertaining to the militia, which then lead to the Second Amendment.
He wrote “It will be possible to have an excellent body of well-trained militia, ready to take the field whenever the defense of the State shall require it. This will not only lessen the call for military establishments, but if circumstances should at any time oblige the government to form an army of any magnitude, that army can never be formidable to the liberties of the people while there is a large body of citizens, little, if at all, inferior to them in discipline and the use of arms, who stand ready to defend their own rights and those of their fellow-citizens.”
In that regard, the Constitution addresses militia in Article I, Section 8, Clause 15-16: (The Congress shall have the Power) 15: “To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress insurrections and repel Invasions. 16: To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia, reserving to the States the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress.” And in Article 2, Section 2, Clause 1: “The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States.”
Hamilton’s thinking was typical of the 18th-century political philosophy, which said that any society with a professional army could never be truly free because the men in charge of that army could order it to attack the citizens themselves, who, unarmed and unorganized, would be unable to fight back. This was why a well-regulated militia was necessary to the security of a free state. To be secure, a society needed to be able to defend itself. To be free, it could not exist merely at the whim of a standing army and its generals.
The Second Amendment became part of the Bill of Rights and adopted in 1791: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
And “arms” in this context had a much narrower meaning than the broad label of “guns.” The idioms of “bear arms,” “to take up arms,” “under arms” and “armed to the teeth” all share the common idea of using weapons for military purposes.
Arms are used by armies and stored in armories. “Present arms” is a military command. And armed conflicts means using guns as weapons.
But, as a result of the Militia Act of 1903, amended in 1908, militias became known as the National Guard. Over the years, subsequent laws further refined the role of the national guard, but their operation is still subject to the provisions of Articles 1 and 2 of the Constitution, the point being that in reading the Second Amendment, the word “militia” should be replaced with the “National Guard.” With that substitution, the meaning of the amendment is made clear. And their arms — from small arms to fighter jets — are provided by the government; not hung over the fireplace mantel.
That said, the right to own guns is still protected. It may be a matter of common law or as one of the rights under the Ninth Amendment: “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
If the Second Amendment only applies to guns as arms, then the Ninth Amendment would secure gun owners’ rights under the Constitution.
On June 26, 2008, the Supreme Court, by a 5 to 4 decision in the case of District of Columbia v. Heller, ruled in favor of Heller and found that D.C’s law that prohibited handguns from being in homes along with certain restrictions on long guns was a violation of the Second Amendment.
In his majority opinion in this case, Justice Antonin Scalia invited reasonable gun control, writing: “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited ... It is ... not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
Scalia was right. He just cited the wrong amendment.
Federal and state legislators should follow his advice and pass gun control legislation and ignore the perverted meaning of the Second Amendment advanced by some gun advocate organizations.
We’re seeing too many guns being turned into arms.
