Over the last couple of years, and in the last few months in particular, there has been increasing legal trouble for those in the LGBTQ+ community. Especially hard hit are persons diagnosed with sexual dimorphism or gender dysphoria, commonly referred to as transgender or transsexual, or just trans.
The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, reports for 2023, that, through June 5, there have been 525 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in 41 states. Of those, over 220 explicitly targeted transgender people. Most of those are aimed at transgender children.
For example, Oklahoma SB 613, signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 5 is a measure prohibiting medical intervention for gender transition in children under the age of 18. The bill’s sponsor says, “These transition treatments are permanent, irreversible, and can lead to a host of medical problems later in life. Being transgender, gender non-conforming, or experiencing gender dysphoria is very real, but these are mental, not physical conditions. Children need behavioral and mental health treatment to give them the opportunity to resolve these issues.”
The obvious problem here is an understanding of what constitutes gender dysphoria and whether it is just biological or just psychological, or some of both.
As to the biological basis for those who present as transsexual, a June 13, 2019, article in Scientific American, “Stop Using Phony Science to Justify Transphobia,” provides an abundance of information regarding chromosomes — it’s more that just X’s and Y’s — and identifies specific gene mutations, hormones and certain parts of the brain that play into an individual’s becoming biologically transgendered.
The article concludes by saying, “The science is clear and conclusive: Sex is not binary, transgender people are real,” and, “Transgender humans represent the complexity and diversity that are fundamental features of life, evolution and nature itself. That is a fact.”
And, apparently, not a choice.
Medical treatment for transgender children is much like that described in Scientific American. In Europe, it’s known as the “Dutch Protocol.” Developed by a clinic in the Netherlands, it maintained that “youths who had shown gender dysphoria since early childhood and who were psychologically stable should be offered puberty blockers as early as age 12, followed, if they wished, by crosssex hormones at 16 and breast and genital surgery at 18. It claimed that puberty blockers’ effects on bones, muscles and brains were completely reversible if the child later wanted to detransition.”
But, the United Kingdom’s National Health Service, based on a study by Dr. Hilary Cass, former president of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health, recommended significant changes in treating children and young teenagers with gender dysphoria, saying that clinicians should begin with psychosocial therapy and psychological support, not medical treatments, thereby rebuffing the Dutch Protocol.
To add to the confusion, Cornell University uncovered 55 peer-reviewed articles published between 1991 and June 2017, in an effort to learn of the efficacy of gender transition. The university found that in 51 of them, or 93%, “gender transition, including medical treatments such as hormone therapy and surgeries, improves the overall well-being of transgender individuals. The literature also indicates that greater availability of medical and social support for gender transition contributes to better quality of life for those who identify as transgender.”
Public opinion is still driven by transphobia as are the laws governing the treatment of those with gender dysphoria, most of which are like Oklahoma’s.
But those laws go a step further and criminalize medical treatment. They consider it a felony. Even other health care providers and others who assist in transgender transition by physical means can be charged with a felony or face civil lawsuits or both.
It should be clear, though, that such draconian laws are coming almost entirely from states with Republican-majority legislatures. And this is odd because one of the fundamental principles of conservatism is to keep government out of people’s lives as much as possible. Yet, here they are doing just that. Worse, they are legislating certain medical procedures, thus putting doctors in the untenable position of having to decline or modify patient care to avoid going to jail.
It seems to me transgender people, along with many others in minority groups, have been caught up in the culture wars. And some of the outcomes of that war are the diminution of empathy and the lack of compassion.
As a result, many in this country may not get a helping hand. They may, instead, get an extended fist.
