In 2015, when Donald Trump began his campaign for the presidency he used the slogan, “Make America Great Again.” He even got it trademarked. It was a variation of the same idea expressed by former presidents going back to Ronald Reagan, who said “Let’s make America great again.”
Trump never identified any particular period in history he meant by “again.” The idea was simply, elect him and he will make America great with all of his promises and proposed changes to the government.
However, I think even his ardent supporters would agree that Trump failed to make America great during his term in office that ended in 2021. Nonetheless, he is still pursuing that objective during his current campaign for president.
So, what are the things Trump would do to make America great if he is elected in 2024?
One of the major changes he would make is to effectively “terminate the constitution.” On his social media platform, Truth Social, on Dec. 3, 2022, he posted, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude (the 2020 election) allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
Although he took this post down two days later, it shows the depth of his anger over his loss of the election and hints that part of his retribution for it would be to make major changes to the “rules, regulations, and articles,” and, based on his performance during his last term, to the traditions and practices for the presidency, like refusing to follow the historical custom of the peaceful transfer of power.
Trump has said likewise that he would investigate the nation’s intelligence agencies, and the Defense and State departments to remove officials he has vilified as “the sick political class that hates our country.” Trump has been very vocal about his disdain for the country’s intelligence community. He has nonetheless been criticized by former heads of intelligence agencies, both Democrat and Republican, as the one being a threat to national security.
At a rally in Michigan, Trump said “We will demolish the deep state. We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communists, Marxists and fascists. And we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country.” In other words, he would bring back McCarthyism. Again.
Trump has also indicated that he would use the practice of “impounding” funds, whereby he would refuse to spend money Congress appropriated for programs he doesn’t like, thus usurping the constitutional role of Congress and further consolidating power.
He would also continue his effort to strip certain agencies of their authority to enact regulations aimed at clean air and water and that make food, drugs and consumer products safe. He would thereby continue his commitment to exposing Americans to unnecessary risks for the purpose of enhancing corporate profits.
As Trump said on July 22, 2017, “I have an Article 2 [under the Constitution], where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.”
Apparently, he forgot that his oath of office requires him to protect and defend the entire Constitution, including its amendments, not just one part of it.
But the way we change the Constitution is through the amendment process, not by presidential fiat.
However, the amendment procedure requires two-thirds approval of each house in Congress and three-fourths of the states for ratification before an amendment is adopted. In today’s polarized political environment, that’s clearly a bar too high. Of the thousands proposed, only15 amendments to the Constitution have been adopted since the Civil War.
Of course, Trump would bypass the amendment process and attempt to execute his extremist changes while in office. In today’s political parlance, we might say he would “weaponize” the White House. Should he succeed, the country would effectively become an autocracy. And that, according to Trump and his acolytes, would make America great.
Unfortunately, it’s not we the people who elect a president, it’s the states, through the Electoral College. And in almost all states, it’s “winner take all.” The candidate who wins a majority of the votes, gets all the votes. Hardly a democracy, but that’s what we have.
So, if Trump receives at least 270 electoral votes in the 2024 election, it’s those electors and those states that would enable him to try to carry out his authoritarian agenda, thereby creating a constitutional crisis.
Of course, there are those who believe the radical changes Trump is campaigning for will make America great again. Again. One can only hope the vast majority of Americans will see through his bluster and realize that he is unfit for office and an existential threat to our democratic republic.
