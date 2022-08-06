Having watched the Jan. 6 Committee hearing over the past few weeks, I was struck by a number of things. One of those was the attention given by members of the committee and many of its witnesses regarding the oath they took to the Constitution.
The Constitution itself requires an oath in two places. In Article II, the president is required to take a specific oath. It says in part that he or she “will to the best of (his or her) ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
In addition to the oath, the president is also required to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”
Article VI states that all elected or appointed officials — federal, state and local — “shall be bound by oath or affirmation, to support this Constitution.” The text is not specified and it has changed from time to time. The current version basically says that the person taking the oath “will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” and,“bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”
An oath per se can have a number of meanings — a pledge, a solemn vow, a declaration, a promise, and a moral and ethical commitment among others. A violation of an oath, then, is a violation of the duty to honor it.
Some of the offenses regarding violations of the oath are mentioned in the Constitution itself — treason, bribery or the ambiguous high crimes and misdemeanors.
Federal statutes expand on that list and include misprision of treason (misprision is the deliberate concealment of one’s knowledge of a treasonable act or a felony), rebellion or insurrection, seditious conspiracy, and advocating overthrow of government to name a few. Penalties for such violations can include fines and prison time up to 20 years.
This brings out the committee that is investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
Testimony and evidence from the committee reveal that the attack on the nation’s Capitol was planned, led and carried out by certain members of the Republican party, famous and otherwise.
The tragedy is that some members of the GOP who called the Jan. 6 attack for what it really was — an insurrection and a failed attempt to overthrow the federal government — have been punished by their party for their service and allegiance to their oath to the Constitution.
The Wyoming Republican Party will no longer recognize U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney — committee vice-chair — as a member of the party because of her criticism of the former president. At the end of one of the hearings, she had the guts to say, “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”
Truth to power has a price.
Some witnesses appearing before the committee, who were dedicated supporters of Trump and lifelong Republicans, also referred to their oath and cited it as a reason for resigning. After those resignations and the reason for them became public, those witnesses and their families received threats and some even needed police protection.
Another witness, Arizona Speaker of the House and lifelong republican Rusty Bowers, read from a journal he kept after being asked to break his oath and overturn Arizona’s votes. “The U.S. Constitution does not say I can reverse the laws I work to uphold, which color this very issue. It is a tenet of my faith that the Constitution is divinely inspired — of my most basic foundational beliefs. And so for me to do that because somebody just asked me to is foreign to my very being. I will not do it.”
The price Bowers paid for his dedication to the Constitution came from the Arizona Republican Party, which formally censured him as “unfit to serve” the party. (Bowers lost his bid for a Senate seat on Tuesday to a former legislator who criticized him for refusing to help Trump or go along with a contentious 2021 “audit” that Republican leaders in the Senate commissioned.)
It seems that we now live in a country where honoring and carrying out an oath to the Constitution is a liability.
All of this and more because of a provable lie, a former president who arguably violated his oath of office and broke the law, and too many of his supporters who refused to accept reality and believe they, too, are above the law.
They have dishonored the Constitution and have vilified those who took an oath to protect and defend it. In the doing, they have offended many of their own party, not to mention most of the nation.
These are not the people of Abraham Lincoln or Teddy Roosevelt or Dwight Eisenhower or Ronald Reagan. These are the true RINO’s — Republican in name only.
