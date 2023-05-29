In honor of Memorial Day, below is a list of our war dead as remembered on monuments installed at Memorial Hall:
World War IRobert S. Thurman, Leon Briggs, George W. Call, Corwin H. Carder, Alvin M. Beasley, Claud Pyles, John A. Burts, Frank M. Fannon, William J. Hildreth, William Hink, Fred Victar Yocum, Eugene Nantz, Charles Calvin Wirth, Walter J. Henderson, Leland M. Murphy, Clarence Tibbittsk, Dee Preston Craig, Lowell D. Lathrop, Solomon L. Thomas, Clarence W. Wheeler, Gow R. Covey, Leo T. Ashford, Ralph J. Storey, Roy Williams Morrison, Ludwig L. Everson, Thomas J. Evans, Floyd Williams, Elmer B. Bruce, Joe Ora Brasher, Carl Queen, Fred Wilson, George Jackson, James R. Ristine, Solomon H. Adams, Charles Amos Brown, William Laridon, Willis H. Gray, Maurice James Gorman, Mack D. Bussey, Albert J. Calvin, George Ouray Kane, G. Frank Bigler, William F. Coissart Kane, Howard C. Merritt, Alfred D. Fones, Daniel B. Hendricks, Walter Long, Otis Ferrell, John Russell Watts, Cecil Gist Smith, Melvin Fitzpatrick, Paul O’Neal, Carl Currah, Harvey Stanley, Charles H. Dent, Granville Webb, Levi Sanders, Charles Schneider, John Barney Middleton, Richard M. Johnson, Floyd Williams, Russell Hall, Wallace R. Williams, J. Clifford Allen, Marian C. Smith, Charles Chattelle, William Sinclair, John L. Hammer, James Clark, Richard H. Gibbons, Eugene Moye, Andrew Tabor, Nelson U. Hardin, Curtis A. Fanning, John Friel, Henry J. McVay, Dick Bradbury, Hettie L. Shepard, L. A. Hart, Harry Herrod, Chas. E. Hanmer, Harry E. Hollingsworth, Clifton H. Conrad.
World War IIJ. Pauline McDaniel, Robert Fleming, Ray Hester, William F. Higgle, Walter L. Jones, Harry Kunau Jr., John Paul McNabb, Howard Dexter Harding, Kenneth E. Pyle, Robert Shelby Crews, Vernon F. Wells, William J. McKinzie, Frank Skelton, Halley L. Sparlin, Wallace Bryce Martin, Joseph E. Kolkmeyer, Roy O. Childers, Ray W. Heller, Jack Martin, Frederick Foster Siebenthaler, Aaron M. Powell, Walter S. Roberts, Charles E. Rogers, Thomas T. Smith, Melving Copher, Orman Casey, William D. Steinbeck, Donald Paul Trim, Royal E. Smith, George Earl Arnhart, Raymond E. King, Franklin E. Ryker, Clay James, Francis N. Scott, Jack T. Irwin, James M. Grigsby, Roy G. Cramer, Frank E. Childress, Howard R. Leiderbrand, Dean Dalton, Franklin D. Richesin.
J. Mansfield Marshall, Everett W. Dodson, Elmer Martin, Richard McWilliams, Lloyd C. Mahurin, K.W. Gorsuch, Randolph Jones, James Cowherd, James Lacey, Howard E. Routledge, Clyde M. Maxton, John R. Lisch, John Richard Childs, Beverly Lee Setser, George Hawley, Homer J. Foster, Paul Todd, Frank Richardson, Ray B. Elliott, George W. Pribble, Harry Moskovitz, Roddy Arnold, Dale W. Smith, Thomas Pool, Charles E. Cummins, Walter Tonnies, Robert A. Graham, Melvin Leroy Byrd, Joseph Lowe, Edgar Z. Lynch, Glenn Warden, Floyd Haynes, Alfred Akers, Albert E. Wilmoth, Raymond C. Scott, James A. Stewart, Fred J. Bigbee, William E. Weseman, Junior Harper, Durwood Edge, Clyde R. Simmons.
Elton Wright, John E. Hight, Fred Van Scoyk, Harry Sala, George W. Crowder, Howard E. Craig, W. Kearney Byrd, Billy J. Divens, Charles J. Bierbrodt, Victor F. Brotherton, L.H. Cash, Walter S. Roberts, Willis R. Shiell, Fred J. Wilkins, Frank Cone, Alfred I. Windle, Thomas H. Williams, Geo. A. Hudgins, Virgil L. Johnson, Roland Ludwig, Roscoe G. French, Jack C. Steele, Fred E. Johnson, William A. Davis, Robert E.L. Galbraith, Geo. Van Hoorebeke, Zell DeCastro, Bill W. Wilkens, Jim S. Clark, Lee M. Day, Robert N. Orr, Roy W. McCubbin, James H. Lockhart, George Fielding, Glenn Huddleston, Thomas Mallory, Schuyler H. Smith, Lewis W. Hall, Reuben Eugene Wheeles, Charles D. Todd.
Ralph Moser, Mark Rossi, Fred L. Slater, Aubrey W. Arnold, Albert E. Moore, R.J. Frankenstein, Lealen Martin, Dale P. Smith, Fred Nichols, James V. Hegwood Jr., Clovis L. Norman, William J. Erwin, Floyd Haynes, Fred E. Johnson, Charles R. Alsup, Homer P. Bates, Albert M. Bontier, Francis L. Botteroff, Earl J. Bruton, Robert E. Cross, Herman M. Dalbey, Freeman Campbell, Ivan C. Schug, L.M. Norman, Orville Gyull, Rhollie Gyull, Billie Earl Isgrigg, Lloyd Hemphill, Floyd Holton Lyon Jr., C.B. Hardesty, Don Bridges, J.V. Alcorn, Donald Elfert, Marvin C. Spurgin, Gene Thomas, Melvin H. Lichlyter, Walter Lines, Norman H. McVey, Robert J. Moore, William R. O’Dell, George W. Olliver, Clair F. Phillips.
Korean WarHarold L. Terry, Jimmie E. Barcom, William M. Barnard, Otis C. Carpenter, James A. Harris, David L. Johnson, Charles R. Landon, Robert F. Wilson, Donald D. Younger, Harold E. Wood, Walter E.Thorpe Jr., James E. Thorpe, Nolan Lord, Jack D. Gaines, William L. McHorney, Jack W. Rodarme, Ray Smith.
Vietnam WarChester C. Carrico Jr., Daniel L. Sherman, Tommy Hill, Gordon L. Sargent, William J. Johnson, Jerry D. Stewart, Dale E. Shirley, Donald G. Cleaver, Roy J. Day, Larry D. Pliler, Rober J. Rhul Jr., Monty R. Sewell, Nicholas R. Procino, Harold L. Carver, Jimmy D. Hatfield, Clark L. Henson Jr., Charles B. Horton, Gary D. Hudson, Robert G. Kimberley, Virgil M. Ledford, Jon A. Rippee, James N. Finn, Joe R. Whitted, Dwight G. Rickman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.