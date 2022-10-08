Geoff Caldwell’s column (Globe, Sept. 24) calling for a GOP alternative to Trump is spot on.
We are different in how we address the issue. I know Geoff personally, from when we both worked for the same employer, and when we were on shift at the same time we talked at least hourly. Back then, much like today, I was probably his biggest antagonist.
I enjoyed his telling of his father’s conflict in choosing a candidate for the 2016 election for president. I suffered from the same angst and solved it by writing in “None of the Above” and making my mark.
Unlike Geoff, I am and have always been a “Never Trumper.”
What I knew of him before the 2016 primary season was of a rich, self-aggrandizing individual who seemed to lack any real substance. He had used the bankruptcy laws numerous times to get himself out of a jam and always seemed to come out better for the loss. Not so much for those he owed and the communities that were left on the hook.
His primary rallies had an almost cult flavor, demonizing everyone and everything for the sake of raising the emotions of the crowd.
Then the 2005 Access Hollywood interview with Billy Bush came out, where Trump boasted of sexual assault.
We fairly elected Trump as president, and I had to accept that. I am aware of political spin and deal with it, but this president had almost an aversion to the truth. He showed an empathy for every “-ist” group that saw him as their advocate.
His denigration of our traditional allies and his affinity for our adversaries and their policies left me insecure.
We’ve all seen the press of the things he did or didn’t do. The impression I got is that if some position didn’t bolster his image personally or his pocket he rejected it for the most part. It was not all bad. I supported the idea of getting tougher with our trading partners. I did not object to pressuring our NATO partners to step up and do more.
President Trump had a charisma that was appealing to many, and they were able to overlook the shortcomings of his personality. But that personality is what widened the divide between us and set us at each other’s throats.
Yes, I did crossover and vote for Joe Biden to become president — the lesser of two evils. My vote didn’t carry any weight here in Kansas — we gave our electoral votes to Trump. My reasons were as much about personality as they were policy.
I wanted our country to have a chief executive who had an ability to listen, to compromise and someone who could admit to their own shortcomings.
Am I satisfied with all of the policies of the current president? No, but we get another shot at getting it right in two years.
Geoff’s assertion that our current problems are the result of the current president’s policies is a bit of a stretch. The energy crunch is a market response to the losses created when COVID-19 killed the demand for oil and the subsequent economic sanctions against Russia.
Inflation is not something that happens overnight. It was a result of too much money in the system. This was caused by a Federal Reserve allowing interest rates to remain too low for too long, a tax cut in 2017 that dumped trillions into the economy and added to the deficit, and the three-part giveaway of money because of COVID-19.
Our borders have never been secure and never will be as long as we are an open society. I’m not sure who were/are our enemies after the last administration. I do believe that if Trump had been reelected, that the war in Ukraine would be over now and that Russia would have expanded its real estate holdings considerably and all of the resources within them.
In my opinion, the president is not the most important position. It is our representatives and senators who write our laws and control the purse strings. The president has a large bully pulpit to motivate the masses, but it is the legislators who should be doing the real work.
And again, personality will matter. I will be looking for moderates who will represent those who elect them and not a rubber stamp for the party or the president.
My preferred candidate will also have to have a moral code that can be demonstrated by how they handled past conflicts.
