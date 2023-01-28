In Geoff Caldwell’s column (Globe, Jan. 21), he invites us to dismiss his words “as the rantings of 60-something ‘mad as hell’ madman oozing white grievance.”
Geoff, I won’t deny that you identify some of the shortcomings in our society, but I think your vision lacks clarity. I am also a little further along in that 60-something group. My grievances have nothing to do with color or religion but with the abuse of power.
There is a reference to crime and violence being so high that it is compared to 1976. What I remember from that time is that unemployment was in the 8% range, inflation was starving the working class and we witnessed the criminality of a president go unpunished. If you want to make a good man into a criminal, starve his kids. I also remember 1976 when things started to look a little better. Both presidential candidates seemed to have a desire to serve that was greater than their desire for power. There was a general mood of optimism about where we were headed. In reality things didn’t fare much better.
The ‘80s brought significant tax cuts for the wealthy, and an increase in defense spending kept our war machine profitable, all provided for by increased deficits and a growing poverty rate. I remember Iran/Contra, the Abscam scandal and of course the Keating Five. Paul Volcker as the Fed chairman took drastic action to try to heal the economy. He was successful, but the pain at the lower end of the economic ladder was excruciating.
The Washington, D.C., city’s criminal code was a product of the U.S. Congress from 1901. The code had not received a comprehensive revision since it was written. Most of the country rewrote their criminal codes in the middle of the 20th century.
I was a little confused about the discussion of the streaming show “Yellowstone.” Yes, the characters and the plot are extreme and not consistent with acceptable norms of society, but what is the old adage? “Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; truth isn’t,” said Mark Twain. I would say that what we see on the TV is only a reflection of the real world.
There is a mention of President Joe Biden’s statements at the Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony. He criticizes the use of the civil rights leader as a prop for his agenda. I will agree, the list of men in this world who are worthy enough to stand in the shadow of Dr. King is rather short. King’s vision is of a nation that we have yet to realize. I’m not sure what rant Caldwell is referring to in the president’s speech, but as I have acknowledged before, for politicians the truth can often be elusive.
Next there is a vague criticism of the Biden administration’s energy policy. Yes, Biden did cancel the Keystone XL pipeline that wasn’t supposed to be completed until 2025. The purpose of the pipeline was to bring low-quality tar sands oil from Canada to Cushing, Oklahoma. Mix this low-quality oil with better domestic oils and retail it as West Texas intermediate grade — a profitable venture. There was also a slowdown on the issuance of new oil and gas leases. This made good press, but there was no intent by the oil companies to increase production after the multiyear profits took a hit with the expansion of fracking and the subsequent world economic slowdown caused by COVID-19. The war in Ukraine and the increase in price was not enough to convince the oil companies to drill for more oil.
“Throwing open our southern border,” is another claim that lacks substance. Congress makes the law and provides the resources to enforce the law, or at least it should. There are all sorts of claims about not deporting people or not enforcing the border laws or a slow immigration court. There are problems; they are monetary. How do you send people home, hire people for security or operate a court without the money to do so?
Then we get to what I believe is the column’s intent. Blame for the national debt and the upcoming insolvency argument. Somehow, we fail to recognize that we’ve had a budget deficit for the past 20 years and a surplus only five of the last 53 years. Of all the proposals for reducing the deficit, I haven’t heard anything about clawing back some of the tax reductions of 2017. I find it hard to believe that a multibillion dollar corporation doesn’t have a tax burden like its employees do. Or that the former president who used the federal government to enrich his own companies didn’t pay any income tax his last year in office.
Caldwell is concerned that the “anything-goes morass of immoral depravity and economic dystopia will become the norm.” Become the norm? Really? Have you not seen the performance politics that flood the airwaves every day? And you can’t point your finger at one party over the other, you can only score the individuals based on the number of headlines each gets. What I think we are missing is you get what you pay for. When dark money is flooding our political institutions, the results are almost assuredly going to be dark also.
