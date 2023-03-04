I have always loved Scott Adams’ comic strip “Dilbert.” His depiction of the faux pas in middle management and the dysfunctional culture of work made our own experiences bearable.
When I heard that his comic strip was being removed from some papers for some things he said on his podcast, I was confused. For a guy who was so able to communicate the bawdiness of the job, surely he would understand the consequences of his spoken word. I was wrong.
In response to the results of a Rasmussen Reports poll of Feb. 13-15, Adams came to the conclusion that being Black made you part of a hate group. There were two questions in a poll of 1,000 people. You were asked to agree or disagree with two statements. The first was “It’s OK to be white.” The second was, “Black people can be racist, too.”
Because I am not a paying member to Rasmussen Reports I could not see the net results of the poll but can only repeat the information shared by Adams in his podcast. In response to the first question, he said that 26% of the Black respondents polled said “no” and 21% were unsure. Therefore, that data proved to Adams that being Black made you a member of a hate group.
His podcast went on to advise the white population to get away from the Black population.
Didn’t we go down this segregation road already?
He proclaimed that, “It makes no sense to help Black Americans if you’re white.” He also proclaimed that there is no fixing this. This is where I will disagree. The problem we have is we still continue to label people by their ethnic roots instead of the content of their character.
Adams’ conclusions are based on such a small, limited survey. Somehow, he translates the angst of a small group into a declaration that all of the members of its greater population are members of a hate group. The FBI defines a hate group’s “primary purpose is to promote animosity, hostility, and malice against persons belonging to a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or ethnicity/national origin, which differs from that of the members of the organization.” (“Hate Crime Data Collection Guidelines” FBI October 1999)
I don’t see it. With very few exceptions, we are all just trying to get by as best we can.
We fail to recognize that our hopes and dreams are tied together. In our own Declaration of Independence we proclaimed, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
What I am seeing now is a rise in tribalism — opposite of our stated declaration. We are trying to separate ourselves into groups of concentrated power. This seems to be happening everywhere, including the halls of Congress with the suggestion that the states divorce according to political alliance.
The kernel of truth that I accept within Adams’ podcast was his declaration that our entire system is based on lies. I have no doubt. Treachery and deceit are all too common tools for some to advance themselves or to quell the cries of the disadvantaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.