The July 3-4 opinion and comments pages of The Joplin Globe were great reads. I love articles that make you think and evaluate our choices.
The inclusion of the text of the Declaration of Independence was a great reminder of how and why we began this experiment in democracy.
The “Quotable” by John Hancock — is this a vague reference to the “cult of personality” that seems to have gripped a sizable percentage of our population? Quite possibly.
The “We can deserve it” editorial — a history of how this all started and a note to remember: “The Greeks said that character is destiny.” Does the character of the country currently reflect the destiny we seek? If I’m not satisfied with what I perceive as our current character, what must I do to improve it?
The “Misplaced priorities for Navy” column. I’m sure that Capt. Anson Burlingame’s real-life experiences in the Navy give him insight that many of us miss. I can’t disagree too much with his opinions. I think what may be missing in this is the artistry of our work. When we become complacent, willing to just do our job without putting a piece of ourselves into our work, we create a gap. This gap is the hole that is often filled with confusion and chaos.
The “We need national effort at civic healing” column. The observations made in Michael Gerson’s column have some truth — particularly when he comments: “They care only about achieving their preferred political outcomes.” Too true. We have somehow become greedy in both purse and politics. I know that my ideal political landscape won’t work for my neighbor, but maybe there is one out there that we can both live with. Gerson talks about institutions that promote civic healing. I’m sure these organizations have lofty goals, but I tend to become suspicious of any organization led by man. Maybe I can try something simple when faced with political conflict. Instead of going for the lowest level of rhetoric, I could try to find the high road. And in that search for the high r oad, I must remind myself that sometimes it is best not to engage.
The “5 years to go; will nation make it?” column. Being a little older than Geoff Caldwell, I remember the days he talks about. Caldwell’s article, the way it is written, suggests that President Jimmy Carter was responsible for the reactions to the 1973 oil embargo and subsequent national 55 mph speed limit. This happened during President Richard Nixon’s watch. I agree that we only made a half-effort in dealing with the crisis. We left industry to find the answers to the problems, and with the technology available, they did what they had to do while trying to preserve profits. Now, Nixon may not have been fully engaged at this time because he had some other issues that were starting to weigh in (Watergate).
Yes, Geoff, I agree we are certainly culturally and politically divided. The speech being censored I hear about is that on privately owned social media platforms. And often the speech being censored is false, inflammatory and potentially harmful. Being that the platforms are not publicly owned, there is no implied protection. There are platforms that are more open, but the general public, I would say for the most part, has realized that there is an agenda that they do not care for.
“Religious liberty is under fire”? Organized religion, probably; any institution led by man is subject to corruption. My relationship with God is a private one and not bound by any law other than the laws of God. “The rule of law is crumbling before our eyes.” Again, I agree, but I may see this through a different lens. I suspect that the strife is rooted in the equal application of the rule of law. When power and money can influence the application, it loses the respect of those for whom it was created.
I have not read the “1619 Project,” so cannot comment. I have yet to find the text of critical race theory, and I do not trust the talking heads to tell me what it is. What I do know is that I have witnessed systemic racism throughout my life. Hell, I probably even benefited from it. I also know that racism is wrong, no matter how subtle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.