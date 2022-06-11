I always enjoy reading Geoff Caldwell’s column, the June 4 column was no different. I used to work with Geoff and always found our conversations informative and entertaining. Geoff brings a lot to the table but sometimes sees the world through a shaded lens.
I remember that day in the 1970s when President Richard Nixon resigned. My drill instructor came out just after lunch and advised the flight that Gerald R. Ford was the new commander in chief. I watched that same evacuation of Saigon and was tasked on this end with helping get resources where they needed to be in support of that operation. I celebrated that 200th anniversary of our country in a foreign land to make sure it lasted another 200 years.
Caldwell incorrectly identifies Lord Alexander Frasier Tytler’s lectures on “The Rise and Fall of the Athenian Republic.” Even though Tytler’s lectures are an interesting read and give pause when you evaluate his words with the conditions we are experiencing, they are not totally accurate. Athens died due to greed and fraud committed by the elites. As Athens’ power grew among the Greek city-states, it bullied and demanded tribute (taxes). Those taxes, which were for the prosperity of all the Greeks, were often squandered to benefit the elites. Sparta, a one-time ally, put an end to it by laying siege to the city.
The economics of the 1970s were the result of the bills coming due from the Vietnam War and the oil embargo of ’73 and ’74. The Iranian Revolution was a result of trying to impose Western culture on a population that wasn’t ready or interested in it. We chose not to participate in the 1980 Moscow Olympics as a response to the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.
The Reagan Administration is where we learned the terms Reaganomics, supply side economics, trickle down theory and Voodoo Economics. This was a time of decreased taxes, reduced social spending, increased defense spending and market deregulation. I wanted to buy my first home during the middle of Reagan’s tenure but couldn’t afford the double-digit mortgage interest rates. (Thank you, Paul Volcker.) This is also the time that we were sending American weapons to the mujahideen, the “Freedom Fighters” of Afghanistan. Who didn’t see that one coming back to bite us? And my favorite from that time was Iran/Contra, where we had Israel sell American weapons to Iran and used the profits to finance the Contras of Nicaragua in spite of the prohibition by Congress.
President Bill Clinton was smart in keeping his hands off of a finally growing economy. He just seemed to lack a moral code.
I’m not sure it would be correct to say President George W. Bush’s legacy was lost due to the Iraq war, except maybe by proxy. That was Dick Cheney’s war, and again we went in there with the idea of winning the hearts and minds of a people who weren’t interested.
As for President Barack Obama’s “obsessing over identity politics,” I must have a different definition of the term. I thought the concept was one that tried to include all groups into our melting pot.
President Donald Trump was never going to be the leader the hype proclaimed. His history of narcissism, business failures, lies and demonizing others made him unfit from day one. Yes, he did have some policies that worked, but even a broke clock is right twice a day. His shortcomings were why he lost the election.
Now we have a new president. I don’t hear him much, probably because I don’t pay a lot of attention.
The economy is suffering from inflation, a product of control of the purse strings by past Congresses and a Federal Reserve that kept interest rates artificially low for too long. (Where are the Paul Volckers of today?)
The Afghanistan withdrawal was a mess, but that blame should be shared with the administrations covering the past 20 years.
The oil companies aren’t going to increase capital expenses to find new oil and they have said they won’t. Why should they? They are making record profits and there aren’t any lines or out of gas signs at the local station, just high prices.
Baby formula, I was under the impression that last February the formula producer recalled product and shut down due to a bacterial contamination of the facility. They have only restarted production this past weekend. Since this issue has made the press, the president invoked the Defense Production Act and initiated a resupply from our overseas allies.
He has also joined with most of Congress in supplying and delivering the tools of war needed to hold the Russians at bay. Short of committing our own forces to defending Ukraine, I’m not sure there is more he can do.
Today, the new headline is the mass shootings of our own citizens. I’m not sure there is much this president can do with his authority, but I will certainly give anything he proposes consideration.
