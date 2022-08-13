I am a RINO — Republican in name only.
I have not been blessed with that formal title from the GOP leadership, but I believe I meet the major qualification. I lack fealty to the former president. I actually feel honored to call myself such. I must consider the company that I am in. For the most part, those who are adorned with the formal title are people of conscience with a loyalty to the Constitution over any individual or party, and they have a general sense of right and wrong.
Now, I didn’t abandon the party; the party was supplanted by those who abandoned its original philosophy. Let’s look at the 2020 Republican platform. In 2020, the Republican Party decided to forgo developing a party platform. You and I had no voice. Instead, Republicans adopted a philosophy of rejecting the Democrats’ platform and supporting the president’s agenda whatever it may be. So, first they set the stage for being obstructionists. It is hard for me to believe that the other party didn’t have some workable goals that would benefit all Americans at least with some negotiation and compromise. Second, they left the direction of the party and country to a single individual with a message to the rest of the party to fall in line.
In November 2020, U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., stated, “If Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there’ll never be another Republican president elected again.”
In spite of efforts to suppress the vote, gerrymandering and nearly crippling the U.S. mail, we still lost the election for president. The efforts to constrain the vote continues. It seems odd that the party leadership hasn’t considered that maybe the message is wrong.
I consider myself a Lincoln Republican. Some of the 1860 platform dealt with the social injustices of the time. Others were positions to grow our wealth. With some tweaking for modern times, many are still applicable.
Much of the 1860 platform addresses the issue of slavery. The arguments against were easily made with quotes from the Declaration of Independence and our own Constitution. This country was created under the premise “that all men are created equal” and “are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” How do you justify creating and maintaining a separate class where equality doesn’t exist, your life is at the will of your master, you have no liberty at all and the opportunities for happiness are only those that can be internalized?
In 2017, we got a president who would often alienate our own people with his words. And worse, there were harsh voices that expanded these words and manifested words into evil deeds that would continue without rebuke from the leadership. Leadership often failed to admonish these voices, and party sympathizers would provide a stage that would spread this hate and discontent nationwide. From a denial of racism to ignoring the outright hate, the party had an obligation to speak up loudly and often to say this is unacceptable. The party often failed to even see the problem. If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.
Paragraph 3 of the 1860 platform says that “we denounce those threats of disunion, in case of a popular overthrow of their ascendancy, as denying the vital principles of a free government, and as an avowal of contemplated treason, which it is the imperative duty of an indignant people sternly to rebuke and forever silence.” I perceived the events of Jan. 6, 2021, to be in direct conflict to the platform position.
Paragraph 6 addresses corruption, fraud, favoritism and a lack of accountability within the federal government. I actually think this has gotten worse since the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision allowed dark money to infect our government.
Paragraph 12 speaks of adjusting trade tariffs “to encourage the development of the industrial interests of the whole country; and we commend that policy of national exchanges which secures to the working men liberal wages, to agriculture remunerating prices, to mechanics and manufacturers an adequate reward for their skill, labor and enterprise, and to the nation commercial prosperity and independence.”
The former president restarted this with China. The rationale of the former president is what I question. Was it a move to return our wealth-building enterprises home, or to punish China for some perceived wrongdoing?
“Industrial interests” should include rare earth metals mining and processing, battery and chip development and manufacturing and an expansion of our renewable energy resources. All of these will require new skills, an investment in education and our own infrastructure. All have national security implications. The building of infrastructure is how you gain wealth — wealth being different from profit.
With skills come wages. The current mindset in business seems to be for cheap — not skilled — labor. We have severely reduced the apprenticeship programs we once had by outsourcing to foreign lands cheap labor. How many times have you bought something from another land to have it fail in just weeks and then you remember a similar product that grandma had and it was still working after 40 years?
Paragraph 14 addresses the way our immigrants (legal) and naturalized citizens were often treated as a second class who weren’t realizing the full protection of their rights like those who were native born. There are areas where we have done better, like expanding our communications to multiple languages, but do we actually treat these new citizens as equals?
Paragraph 16 dealt with building a railroad all the way to the Pacific and starting a daily overland mail service. The railroad modernization was an attempt to increase the movement of goods and people economically with the latest technology. I see the opportunity today as the electrification of our transportation network. As a benefit we would put a smaller burden upon our environment and less demand for oil, both dwindling resources that we will still need for survival. Why are these resources not held higher than the old technology of drill, baby, drill?
It is the political season, and the best chance we have is to be critical of those who want to serve us as leaders. Do your preferred candidates emulate the ideals of our forefathers? Are the candidates actually working for those they represent or some other faction? And lastly, do they live up to the standard they expect from us or do they consider themselves privileged because of the office they hold or are seeking?
