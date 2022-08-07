“A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.”
This paragraph and it’s abridged versions have often been attributed to Alexander Fraser Tytler’s works. Even myself, I incorrectly credited it to his “The Rise and Fall of the Athenian Republic.”
It doesn’t exist, and I challenge anyone to find it within Tytler’s original texts. The earliest I can find this is in an editorial by Elmer T. Peterson on Dec. 9, 1951, in The Oklahoman.
The quote and some of the other graphics that often accompany it have been used by conservatives to imply liberal ideas will lead to the fall of any democratic society. When one thinks about the words, they initially seem to have merit. When you try to match the ideas to the actual historical events the view becomes distorted.
What Tytler did write in his discussions of Athenian democracy was, “Nor were the superior classes in the actual enjoyment of a rational liberty and independence. They were perpetually divided into factions, which servilely ranked themselves under the banners of the contending demagogues; and these maintained their influence over their partisans by the most shameful corruption and bribery, of which the means were supplied alone by the plunder of the public money.”
I see this much clearer. You can look at the news any day and find a story of corruption, unethical behavior and legislation that benefits one group over another in all levels of government.
We enjoy/suffer with two superior factions, Democrat and Republican, each with their own demagogues. The prior quote also suggests that these demagogues maintain their power through corruption and bribery. As Tytler discussed Greece, he identified that corruption grew in conjunction with its power and splendor. This reinforces the old adage about how power corrupts, and more importantly as Frank Herbert called it, “Power attracts the corruptible. Suspect any who seek it.” You must be able to believe in the evil of man.
Don’t be forlorn, for Tytler also said there were exceptions to the rule, “that this form of government is the best adapted to produce, though not the most frequent, yet the most striking, examples of virtue in individuals.”
“The nature of a republican government gives to every member of the state an equal right to cherish views of ambition, and to aspire to the highest offices of the commonwealth; it gives to every individual of the same title with his fellows to aspire at the government of the whole.”
So, this fall before I enter the polling booth, I will try to ignore the promises and proclamations of those seeking office; instead I will try using a scale of virtue, one that measures moral and ethical behavior as my guide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.