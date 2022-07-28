It is the political season again, and making a decision has never been harder. Some have suggested that I must vote a straight ticket. That seems lazy, and some of those folks may not have my best interests at heart.
The TV and the mail are starting to be saturated with political ads for and against all. I have learned that the TV ads are allowed to make false statements and that the broadcaster has no editorial control. Somehow, lying has become protected speech. Because that medium can’t be trusted, my job got harder.
I will hear about one candidate being against one thing or another. Well, OK, but I’m more interested in what you are supporting. Being against an idea is all right, but I am more interested in the things you are promoting. Being an obstructionist is easy; I want to know how you are going to build upon ideas. That means having a willingness to negotiate and compromise. This hasn’t been a craft that I’ve seem much of for a while.
Don’t overpromise. As an example, I am all for fiscal responsibility, but a balanced budget amendment seems like a hard sell inside the halls of Congress. Who among us hasn’t got into a situation where we had to borrow some money at one time or another? Don’t be vague. You say you are going to fix inflation. How? You can’t just flip a switch. We took a long road to get into this trouble, and it is going to hurt to get out of it.
I’ve seen ads where a candidate boasts about their endorsement from some national figure. That may or may not be a good thing depending on who is doing the endorsing. Also, I sometimes question the relationship that got the endorsement. Are you truly friends and colleagues or was a check written to secure the endorsement? I am more interested in the opinion of your neighbors, those you have done business with and the community you call home. If you’ve made your home in D.C. or wherever your office is, what do you know about the conditions of your constituents?
Much of politics has become a performance art. Headlines and sound bites seem to be the play of the day. Many of these performances are done in bad taste, trying to mimic some action movie or promoting one group over another. Please, we are all in this together. E pluribus unum. If I wanted to be entertained, I would get Netflix.
At one time I used to consider which candidate was the best of two bad choices. I was never comfortable with making a decision that way. It was like the right people for office were too smart or didn’t want to be caught up in all of the drama of politics to put their hat in the ring. Now I have to consider a third candidate: “None of the Above.”
For those running for office, would it be so bad to speak the truth, being a good citizen and losing an election? Or is it more important to deceive your constituents and yourself to win an office to satisfy your ego and have that taste of power?
For the voters, good luck in finding the candidates who will serve all of us and not one power block or another.
Do your homework, and when you see, hear or read a political ad, be critical of the message. When you see an ad by a grand-sounding political action committee, ask yourself who is this, what is their true agenda and where do they get the money to buy all these ads? I’ll save you some time. All of that information is secret. Does the message sound right or are outside actors trying to gain control of your district for a politician they already have in their pocket?
