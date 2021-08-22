Recently there has been a lot of heat (and not much light) generated by the supposed teaching of critical race theory in schools. This seems to me to be a tempest in a teapot because most of the people arguing about the subject do not really know what it is.
I’m sure the topic is being covered in law schools; I doubt that it is really an issue in most grade schools and high schools. But it serves to muddy the waters and to rile up the Trump base and give them something to be upset about. The irony of all this is that it can lead people to then storm their local school boards to demand that the topic be banned from their schools.
As a former chemistry teacher, I wonder how I would have felt if a bunch of irate parents had accosted me demanding to know whether I was teaching group theory in my classes or not. (I wasn’t because the classes I taught were not advanced enough to get into the weeds of quantum mechanics and spectroscopy.)
Now don’t get me wrong, I believe citizens should be able to file complaints with the school board if they believe their children are being somehow corrupted by political, historical or scientific heresies being taught, but they rarely are. A generation ago, the battle was over whether science teachers should be compelled to teach Hebrew mythology in science classes. Thankfully that furor seems to have died down.
So what role should parents play in the process of deciding what teachers should teach? Indeed, what role should school boards play? After all, if you feel the French teacher is spending too much time on nouns and not enough on verbs, where else can you, as a concerned parent, turn?
When I was teaching organic chemistry, should I have encouraged parental input on how much time I spent on nucleophilic substitutions (both SN1 and SN2) verses electrophilic ones? For some reason no parents ever accosted me about this. Perhaps it was because most of them didn’t know enough about chemistry to form an intelligent opinion. Where politics is concerned, however, learning enough to form an intelligent opinion is a step too often bypassed.
Fortunately, throughout my career I never had a confrontation with the school board. I was lucky enough to work for a school (Crowder College) that seemed to take the attitude that they should hire the best, most qualified teachers they could find (or could afford) and then let them do their jobs. I remember my first year of teaching at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. Being very green and lacking confidence in my abilities at my new profession, on several occasions I went to my dean and asked if I could do this or that. His response, assuring me that I was the expert on chemistry and should make those decisions, was exactly the message I needed to hear at that time.
My advice is this: Before you sound off about some nefarious ideas some political hack has put in your ear, do some research and make sure you understand exactly what it is you are supposed to be upset about and, if still concerned, talk to the teacher in question. Don’t assume there is a grand conspiracy afoot which must be crushed at all cost, because that almost certainly is not the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.