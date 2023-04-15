Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Morning high of 75F with temps falling sharply to near 55. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.