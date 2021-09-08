Robert came through our doors on January 26, 2015. He spent 45 minutes in our Worth Shop and earned himself a backpack and some clothing that day. Over the next couple of years, Robert would earn meal vouchers, hygiene supplies and an alarm clock. He was chronically homeless, having lived in a tent behind a Walmart, in another one at Ninth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and in various abandoned buildings.
Over the years, six different nonprofits in our city have helped Robert 176 times with everything from the basics of food, clothing and shelter to eyeglasses, a birth certificate and recovery classes in a long-term residential program. I know this information because many area nonprofits and churches collaborate through an online tool called Charity Tracker. The records of assistance and the notes entered by workers help people like me do a better job of stewarding resources to get to the root of problems.
I also know Robert personally. It was a sad day when he walked out of our recovery program to pursue a relationship with a woman struggling on the streets. On the heels of that tragedy came a deepening addiction and a transition from alcohol to methamphetamines. Unfortunately, his personal choices have kept him in a position of chronic and dependent homelessness. It grieved me when we made the decision to limit the type of help we can offer Robert, and that grief is compounded when I think of his sharp wit and certain capacity to work his way out of poverty with the right help. Sadly, his actions have communicated that he doesn’t want it.
I recently saw him standing on the corner of a busy intersection panhandling.
I’ve also seen Mark, Will and Michelle holding cardboard signs on the corners, too. Kenny’s cardboard sign would unfold in various ways to display four different messages depending on who was pulling up to the stoplight. Kenny’s a smart guy.
These “panhandlers” are people whose names I’ve protected, but whose stories and struggles I know. It’s why I don’t hand cash out at the corner. I could justify that position by sharing traffic safety issues that are well documented or a desire to make our city a more pleasurable place to live and work. But the primary reason I don’t hand money to someone panhandling is that I want people to escape poverty. And that escape is dependent on moving from relief to development, from handouts to hand-ups, from consumption to contribution.
Real and lasting empowerment does not occur at the moment wealth is transferred but at the moment one learns they can create it for themselves. When that is realized, a person throws away their cardboard sign and leaves the corner forever.
This requires a community to embrace opportunity, innovation, entrepreneurialism, and a free and healthy labor market. It requires a community to see every person as uniquely made in the image of God with an inherent value to be rightfully displayed through vocation. It also requires a community to respect and practice the adage, “Intelligent giving and intelligent withholding are alike true charity.”
I hope you’ll join me in embracing work, respecting dignity and intelligently withholding cash at the corner.
I believe it may bring Robert back for the real help he needs and the flourishing life he was created to live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.