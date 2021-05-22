It held the promise of a perfect spring day. As the early morning sunbeams chased the night shadows, the sky turned brilliant blue with that scattering of high white clouds never meant to be labeled with a scientific name. Joy clouds, they should be called. Young leaves laughed as they filled in green spaces. Birds wanted all to listen when the first early worms were found.
Son — home for the weekend — and I were spending the day at our family place in Duquesne and by agreements had our assignments in our own tiny universe. His, outside and around, was tending to small repairs on machinery that would continue to maintain the property throughout the year. Mine was to complete inside spring cleaning, outside mowing and as often as possible, to sit on the screened porch. The air, pure and rich, flowed through the open windows to bring more of the outside in, and the house was joined to the perfect day.
Midafternoon, Son popped in the back door and announced he needed some parts and pieces and would be driving the dune buggy “to town.” Asking if I would like to ride along was only a question of formality. First rule of a good weather day: Never pass up a ride in our old beloved dune buggy.
The buy-everything-in-one-location store’s parts and pieces department was packed with tool-belters eager to build and make repairs.
The garden area was busy selling dreams of vine-ripe tomatoes and cascades of summer blooms. The parking lot overflowed with carts and smiles and attitudes of having survived ice days and flood days and gray days. This was a deserved day, an earned day.
We drove the long way home, right down the often-dreaded Range Line Road, filled during weekdays with too many busy cars driving too many places. But today felt like a much-looked-forward-to parade, with nods and waves to our buggy and our nods and waves to others. We passed homes and yards dressed with youngers in play clothes and sandals, and olders with garden gloves and ball caps. People and places wrapped in a sunny afternoon.
As the day shaded and closed, the sunset reflecting the past hours well spent, I continued to think about the glow it left, and hoped others had been able to recognize it as a gift to be well-used. Not to be darkened with worry or stress or unhappiness. Not to be wasted, nor taken for granted. Enjoying the time to collect some special moments and memories.
Yes, it was a perfect spring day in Joplin and Duquesne that Saturday on May 21, 2011.
