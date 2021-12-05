Who are we becoming, as a nation, as a city, as a community or as a family unit?
These questions beg our attention.
As a nation, we have been and continue to be confronted by forces, and a lot of challenges — politics, the economy, social unrest, a seemingly uncontrollable pandemic.
The effects of these tensions and conditions are seen and felt in our states, cities, communities and households.
Who is America today? What is she becoming as a nation?
Looking at current debilitating actions — wanton lies, misrepresentations, disrespect, disregard for traditions and our Constitution — that happen almost daily in the halls of government, on partisan media and in polarized communities across the country, it seems America is experiencing a major identity crisis.
If there are common ties that bind us and can lift us out of the negative morass and divisive state in which we find ourselves, what are they?
We can begin by examining some basic beliefs and practices when it comes to our common humanity and those things that promote a good society.
For example: Distinguishing the difference between good and evil, right and wrong, selfishness and unselfishness, patriotism and sedition, racism and nonracism, white supremacy and nationalism, a concerned citizen and an unbridled zealot, Second Amendment Rights and vigilante justice.
The list of blurred, blatant and misguided actions being played out in many aspects of our daily lives is dangerously long. Our collective tolerance of and apparent indifference toward these destructive behaviors indicate that there may be no end in sight.
But America need not slide into irreparable or irretrievable brokenness.
How do we stop the slide?
Even though America is far from perfect, there have been values that we, as citizens, have honored, respected and adhered to. We value individual rights. We value freedom of speech. We value patriotism and love of country. We value representative government, and we expect candidates we vote for to function in the best interests of ourselves, families, communities, and, yes, our country.
If asked, no doubt many would proclaim, likely with righteous indignation: “Yes, I believe in the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Constitution.”
During this very partisan and potentially destructive time in our nation’s history, we must take time to revisit and discuss the meaning of these documents and rights.
Let our discussions include the values that make America great during a time when they seem to be minimized or forgotten.
Most of us expect honesty and integrity from elected officials and government employees just as we do from others with whom we interact. Our attention to truth is more important than ever. Listen critically. Listen intently.
Passive, intermittent attention on what is occurring all around us is not enough.
As the holiday season unfolds, and the traditional frenzy of shopping for gifts and gadgets subsides, hopefully there will be time for some much-needed conversations about the state of our nation, our city, our community, our family unit. Such conversations need not be contentious or disruptive should they take place during or after holiday gatherings with family and friends.
One way to have ongoing and meaningful discussions is to establish rules of engagement. The first is to listen attentively to each other’s positions and opinions and try to understand what they are based upon. Agree that it is okay to disagree.
Everyone will come to the conversation with their own orientations, understandings and experiences — many in common, many not. Be willing to show patience and respect.
Focus on the ultimate goal that needs to be achieved: How do we stop the self-destructive course we seem to be on as Americans, the evidence of which is played out before our very eyes, every day.
Is it too much to ask — as we have an opportunity to reflect with our loved ones, colleagues and neighbors — what each of us can do better to put America on a more positive path?
When the holiday season is over, we will be besieged with candidates vying for our vote in the upcoming 2022 elections. Become engaged and informed. We need not continue the path we are on.
