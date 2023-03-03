Whether in a grocery store, a place of worship, a shopping mall, a community celebration, at work or in school, you are at risk for becoming a victim of senseless gun violence.
Why is America the only industrialized nation in the world that is plagued by frequent mass shootings?
Has our form of democracy allowed the minority to run amok when it comes to the rights of an individual to own any kind of gun vs. the majority’s right to live without fear of mass murder?
The number of mass shootings occurring in the United States is a uniquely American phenomenon — and it’s a trait that no American should be proud of.
Other democracies are not allowing the majority of their citizenry to be put in danger because of unregulated and unenforced access to military-style guns that can be retrofitted to become automatic weapons capable of firing multiple rounds of bullets so powerful that they render their victims unrecognizable.
How or where can there be a need for any individual to own or have access to those types of guns except to inflict or carry out human carnage at will?
Recently, unsuspecting students at Michigan State University, in the dark of night, were killed or critically injured by someone with a gun and a backpack loaded with clips of ammunition.
In January alone, there were 52 mass shootings, where 87 people were killed and 205 were wounded.
A listing of the record number of mass shootings that have occurred during 2022 and so far in 2023, shows that nearly every state in the union has been affected.
Why should that be in the United States of America? Is it because of a misinterpretation and misapplication of the Second Amendment of the Constitution? Is it because of a powerful gun lobby? Or, is it because lawmakers across every level of government refuse or lack the courage to put in place and ensure enforcement of sensible gun safety measures?
One could argue it is all of the above.
The majority of Americans want gun safety measures put in place and enforced. It has been successfully done in other civilized democratic forms of government. Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, New Zealand, Switzerland and many other countries do not have mass shootings as the United States does.
Where can Americans at any age feel completely safe from mass gun violence when it occurs in all aspects of our daily lives — at school, in our sacred places of worship, in the grocery store, shopping mall, in the workplace, at a community celebration?
There have been calls and attempts at the national level to address the issues but with no success to date.
Getting sensible gun-safety measures passed at the state level, in enough states, remains a challenge even though some are trying to address the issue. Passage of federal legislation will go a long way to enable states and cities to pass and enforce sensible gun laws.
But in the meantime, what are concerned citizens to do? How long must the will of the majority continue to be ignored by lawmakers?
There is no mystery, no insurmountable obstacles that must be overcome to stop the senseless killing of Americans who are just going about their lives.
All that is needed are courageous and caring lawmakers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.