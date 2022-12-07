There are any number of takeaways one can glean from the recent midterm elections. But one that should be getting more attention is that the public is sick and tired of bitter bickering and obsession with false issues at the expense of the real ones that need fixing.
As Congress and state legislatures around the country reconvene in January, there are many issues whose solutions need collaboration and compromise.
Yet despite running on fixing some of those areas, many elected officials seem to have forgotten what they promised voters and instead are preparing to continue the destructive partisan discord.
For example, before taking office in January, key incoming members of Congress after claiming if elected they would work on certain issues — reduce inflation, fight crime, address the border crisis — are now saying their top priority will be investigating and demonizing the opposing party.
Enough of revenge politics.
What about getting ready to govern?
We do not have to look far and wide to know what the Congress and state legislatures need to work on.
Let’s begin with the need to finally pass sweeping legislation to increase the paltry $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage. While Missouri’s minimum wage is $11.15 per hour, it is still inadequate, and many employers are not required to pay it.
Increasing the minimum wage could help many Americans keep up with the cost of living and deal with inflation.
What about rampant poverty in front of our very eyes?
There have been so-called wars on poverty from time to time, yet the poverty rate is still unacceptable in a country that flaunts that it is among the richest and strongest in the world. In Missouri alone, it was recently reported that nearly 350,000 children continue to languish in the crevices of poverty because they are in families with incomes that are too low for them to receive child tax credit benefits.
What are state legislatures and Congress doing to reduce poverty among the most vulnerable and most dependent among us?
Then there is the unfair income tax system. The struggle to enact tax reform that will ensure that there are fair taxation policies, where everyone just pays their fair share, seems to always get defeated.
In the meantime, the rich get richer and big corporations still evade paying their fair share — or any taxes at all.
In addition to enduring working for unlivable wages, wading through poverty and carrying the burden of paying unfair taxes, too many of our fellow Americans are still falling victim to gun violence, can’t find affordable housing, linger in homelessness, lack access to needed health care services and can’t access an affordable college education.
There are other contentious and consequential issues where the public has expressed its desires, such as whether to raise the nation’s debt ceiling or continue our support of Ukraine.
But who is paying attention to the people’s needs and wishes?
We should not continue to let our elected officials focus on their private agendas, personal vendettas, or created and fake issues at the expense of working on real ones that need solutions.
As voters, our work has only begun. We need to be thinking of the most effective ways to hold elected officials accountable.
Coming together to do the jobs they are elected to do should be the priority — not bickering. Beginning with new the new year, we should accept nothing less.
