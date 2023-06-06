As cities, states and our nation face many political, economic and social challenges, who we vote for in upcoming elections carries monumental importance.
All we need to do is to look at the state of things to know that we need to change the direction and the unraveling trajectory we are on.
Many state legislatures are in recess. But their accomplishments, or lack thereof, are still fresh in our minds. Furthermore, Congress choosing to be embroiled in a last-minute wrangling to avert a financial crisis here at home and worldwide may have been high drama, but it was completely unnecessary. No doubt your city, or other local governmental entity, also has its share of challenges and problems exacerbated by those who have utter disregard for what is in the best public interest.
Choosing wisely is paramount.
Most elections are still a year away. Yet there are many opportunities and ways to become engaged early in the electoral process to help us make better choices. But many of us want to get engaged only when we have to, perhaps a few weeks or days before we have to go to the polls and cast a vote.
Shouldn’t we look into their backgrounds to find out as much as we can about who they are? What do they truly stand for? Many candidates are very good at hiding their true colors or being evasive on how they truly feel about issues until after they are elected. But if we pay close enough attention — and become more engaged — we can figure it out.
If they have held elective office before, then they have a record — good, bad or ineffective. They have shown you who they are and what their agenda is. Believe them.
All elections are important at every level of our governmental system. But the one that will consume most Americans, and which is already dominating the political conversation and media attention is the 2024 presidential election.
While President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee, many candidates are seeking to become the Republican nominee, including former President Donald Trump.
Town hall meetings with the aspiring Republican candidates are already taking place and being broadcast broadly. The first Republican primary debate is scheduled to occur in August. The evaluation process has begun. Will you be paying attention?
The schedules for the 2024 primary elections have already been determined.
If you wait until November of next year, many irreversible decisions will have already been made.
First and foremost, the president should know this country’s history, the role, structure, and function of our form of government. The president should be the role model when it comes to respecting and upholding the Constitution and the rule of law.
Which candidate consistently demonstrates a command of the major issues, challenges and policy decisions facing the country in sufficient enough detail to distinguish between good advice and bad? Who can best provide leadership and direction, and has the communication, negotiation and consensus-building skills to achieve meaningful outcomes?
The president must be both inclusive and compassionate to balance the needs of the rich and the poor, the young and the elderly, the needs of minorities with those of the majority, the privileged and the disenfranchised.
By the time we cast our vote if we have not determined which candidate has strong integrity, high moral standards, is a unifier and not a divider, then shame on us. These are the minimum qualifications to be president of United States.
Who will best meet them?
But electing a president is only the beginning.
There will be many elections for various offices occurring in 2023. There will be even more occurring in 2024, including all 435 U.S. congressional seats and some of the senatorial seats.
Who will you choose to lead?
