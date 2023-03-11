The recent revelation that multiple hosts on Fox News deliberately misled their audience — reporting and promoting the lie that there was rampant voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election when they knew there was none — may not be surprising but is definitely damning.
Every American who cares about the role of the press in our daily lives should be alarmed and outraged.
According to sworn statements in depositions for a lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch admitted he and other executives were aware of the deceptive practices and blatant lies. Yet they allowed them to be continually broadcast.
We are all aware of the divisiveness such misrepresentations and lies have caused, from the threats and financial costs many secretary of state offices and local election officials incurred to the greatest tragedy of all — the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The nation is still dealing with and reeling from the negative effects of those election lies. There is a school of thought that would like to make a distinction between pure reportage of news events and the interpretation or discussion of those events, which Fox News has alluded to in its defense.
But bottom line: No matter what, shouldn’t all of it be based on facts and truth?
Since this nation was founded, the press has always consisted of three main dimensions: Reporting the facts and events; the interpretations of what those facts and events mean; and thoughts or opinions regarding them.
Saying only reportage should be based on facts and truths — but interpretation, analysis and opinion/commentary are not — is a false and misleading distinction.
With the advent of cable news and 24/7 coverage, many platforms for reporting, analyzing and discussing the news and events of the day have emerged. One would think that is a good thing. There is more time to gain a complete and better understanding of what can be complex and complicated issues.
But too often, those valuable platforms have been used to distort, create and promote rumors, inuendo, conspiracy theories and downright lies.
When trust in the press is at an all-time low, what is the public to do when some of the news media outlets deliberately and knowingly become propaganda machines whether for a political person, political party, interest group or downright greed.
With the recent revelations about Fox News, it appears that all of the above forces and motives were in play.
What a miscarriage and disregard of the awesome role and responsibility of the press.
What a danger to a healthy democratic republic such as the United States.
If facts and truths are expendable in our public discourse and the press cannot be relied upon to hold government, politicians, elected officials and businesses accountable in all areas that define the quality of life for American citizens, what possibly can be the country’s future?
America is at critical crossroads in many areas. As we try to gain a better understanding of the issues at hand, sadly we must remain mindful that all news sources are not truthful.
The Fox News revelation happens to be our most serious wake-up call.
The real question is: Will it be forgotten and ignored once it stops making the headlines?
