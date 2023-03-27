Spending time fighting “woke,” “wokeness,” and a so-called culture war instead of focusing on the real issues and problems we face as a nation is a downright miscarriage of the political and legislative processes.
Legislators, political leaders and potential candidates have found a new straw man to use to reenergize and promote continued racism and disenfranchisement.
What is your understanding of “wokeness,” “being woke” or the “culture war”?
The real question: Once we discover the facts, will we have the courage to call all the misrepresentations and misuse what they are?
We all consider the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as a factual and reliable source. It defines woke as being “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” The word has a long history in the Black community for obvious reasons, but in recent years has been taken out of context, and misused, to perpetuate racial fears and oppression efforts.
What does it mean when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — a potential 2024 presidential candidate — constantly declares that Florida is the state where “woke goes to die?”
Recently, DeSantis was successful in getting an advanced African American study course banned from being taught in the state’s public schools. Specifically, it was a high school Advanced Placement course. The African American Advanced Placement course has been the only one that was targeted, banned and eliminated from Florida high schools.
But DeSantis is not alone. He potentially stands to be the loudest voice and most visible champion of fighting “woke” and a phantom war that many have become victims of believing is real.
Targeting woke, wokeness and cancel culture is another effort to suppress the ugly aspects of American history when it comes to Black Americans. Sadly, other minority citizens stand to be caught up and become collateral damage in this contrived war.
Must we be subjected to appeals to our base more inhumane side instead of trying to figure out how best to come together as caring people, working for the best outcomes for all American citizens — especially for the weakest and most vulnerable among us?
Then, there is the acceleration of the “culture war” phenomenon. Instead of promoting and engaging in factual civil discussions about our differing opinions and beliefs, will this divisive faux force weaken America?
Issues and problems abound in this country on a micro and macro level. Instead of focusing on banning books and eliminating classes in high school curricula, we should be more concerned about how best to educate our children and close the achievement gap that exists — not only between children in this country but between our children and other children across the world.
Many countries are ahead of the United States when it comes to how well we educate our children overall. Their children outperform ours in many areas, including reading, mathematics and science.
What about citizens having access to quality affordable healthcare and medications? That is still a major issue in the United States when many other industrialized countries seem to have arrived at solutions.
How do we best meet the needs of older citizens, the fastest-growing segment of our population? Ensuring that Medicare and Social Security will be available is just one aspect of the growing needs of an elderly population.
Challenges to having enough affordable housing, reducing crime, eliminating poverty, and implementing a fair taxation system are long-standing issues that are yet to be solved.
In addition, there are other important issues that must be addressed on a global scale.
What should America’s position and investment be in protecting other democracies?
How do we best prepare for another pandemic that experts predict is sure to come?
You get the point.
Shame on us if we allow ourselves to be snookered, used as pawns, into believing that woke and the culture war are the most important issues we face.
