Thirty years ago, Springfield and all of Southwest Missouri was caught up in what would become the most baffling cold cases in the history of Missouri law enforcement. It started on the campus of Missouri State University at a high school graduation ceremony.
Sometime during the early morning hours of June 7, 1992, three Springfield women disappeared without a trace. Sherrill Levitt, a single mom, was a respected hair-dresser with a large clientele.
The previous day, June 6, Sherrill had watched her daughter, Suzie Streeter, and her best friend, Stacy McCall, graduate from Kickapoo High School with the rest of Springfield’s high school seniors in ceremonies at Hammonds Student Center at Missouri State University.
The graduates wanted to spend the night together planning a trip to a Branson amusement park with friends the next day. That trip never happened.
First to arrive at 1717 East Delmar St. off Glenstone Avenue at Sherrill Levitt’s home was friend Janelle Kirby and her boyfriend, Mike Henson, anticipating a day of fun at Branson.
They entered unknowingly a crime scene. (Janelle’s mother’s decision to insist her daughter spend the night of June 6 at home in all likelihood saved her life.) Janelle and Mike found the house empty. Alarmed, Janelle called Stacy McCall’s mother, who believed there was a logical explanation for her daughter’s disappearance.
Valuable time passed. Almost 48 hours would lapse before a missing person’s report was filed with the Springfield Police Department.
Evidence was sparse. A glass globe on a front porch light had been smashed. A screen on Sherrill’s bedroom window had been removed and left on the ground; Levitt’s purse was found with $900 in cash intact, eliminating robbery as a motive; the house looked as if its occupants left in a rush.
Three cars were parked in Levitt’s driveway, their owners seemingly having vanished into thin air.
Valuable time was wasted. Belatedly, once it became obvious it was a missing persons case, a meager award was offered. Bulletins were posted everywhere in Greene County; the Springfield Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department began a methodical search for the women; the news media began to call the missing women the Springfield Three.
By now every police department and sheriff’s department in Southwest Missouri joined the search. Joplin’s three television news crews and KOAM in Pittsburg all did feature stories. The James River, Table Rock and Bull Shoals were seined in hopes their bodies could be recovered.
SPD even hired a psychic to discern the whereabouts of the women, applying their powers to probe the spiritual world.
Still the three women were nowhere to be found.
Much has changed since the disappearance of the Springfield Three. Megan’s Law now requires sexual predators to report their whereabouts and for law enforcement to make such information public.
The Me Too movement has led to a heightened state of awareness and informed the public that there are sexual predators who walk among us. DNA evidence, though none was found at 1717 Delmar, is now a useful tool in the fight against sex crimes. And the smartphone video apparatus and cellphone is a deterrent to sexual predators.
All that remains of the Springfield Three is a memorial set in stone in Phelps-Grove Park in Springfield, Missouri. Not surprisingly, this cold-case haunts those Springfield law enforcement officers who worked the case to this very day.
