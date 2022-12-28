A philosopher once said, “Life can change in the blink of an eye, but love is eternal.” Such words are appropriate when the sports world learned Tuesday, Dec, 20, of the passing of Pittsburg Steeler’s legend Franco Harris.
For the narratives out of the sports world from ESPN, Rich Eisen, Shannon Sharp, Skip Bayliss to Franco’s former teammates filled the 24-hour cable sports media airwaves with accolades of praise and affection for the legendary NFL running back of a professional football dynasty.
Saturday, Dec. 24, was planned as a ceremony by the Steeler’s organization at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburg to officially retire Franco’s jersey — only the third such observance in franchise history.
With Franco gone, the game turned into a celebration of the life of a football hero. How could it be otherwise?
My tribute is late. The Joplin Globe provided the Four States with observances of Harris’s passing in Will Graves’s heartfelt obituary and a posting on Facebook as well. Once again, my tribute comes after the fact. But for serious football fans it will not matter in the least.
One game will forever be embedded in Steeler’s history, a city, and serious football fans who saw it happen with the voice of NFL Films John Facenda in the background. It happened in the “blink” of an eye.
On Dec. 23, 1972, 22 seconds remained in a divisional playoff game between the Steelers and the Oakland Raiders at Three Rivers Stadium. Pittsburg trailed the Raiders 7-6.
Steeler’s quarterback Terry Bradshaw called 66 Circle Option, a pass play designed for maximum protection. Pittsburg running back Frenchy Fugua was Bradshaw’s intended target; rookie running back Franco Harris’s assignment was to block for his quarterback. During the release of Bradshaw’s pass, video replay shows Harris disappearing from view with Bradshaw running to escape a ferocious Raider’s pass rush.
In the air, the football came down and ricocheted off of Fuqua and/or Raider safety Jack Tatum, a part of the play which will forever be controversial. Flying through the air, the carom sailed toward the Steeler’s left sideline right into the outstretched hands of rookie Franco Harris, who ran 40 yards into the end zone eluding the last gasp tackle of Raider’s defensive back Jimmy Warren at the 5-yard-line.
Franco explained before he died that the words of Penn State coach Joe Paterno kept running through his mind during the play: Paterno coached all his players to always, “Run to the ball!” Other than that, Harris confessed his mind was a blur unable to recall the very moment he crossed the goal line. Final score: Steelers 13, Raiders 7.
The play will always be known as the “Immaculate Reception.”
How the play got its name is yet another part of the legend. During the post-game victory celebration in a Pittsburg bar that carried on until after dark, Michael Ord, beer mug held high, made a toast, to the “Feast of the Immaculate Reception!” Ord’s girlfriend heard those words and liked them so much she called-in to a Pittsburg television station.
Sharon Levosky did not invent the phrase, but when she dropped it to a Pittsburg sports broadcaster, he used it on the air. The name “Immaculate Reception” was born.
Franco’s miracle catch on video covered by NBC sports that day has become the Zapruder film of sports. Raider coach John Madden went to his grave believing the play was illegal, the game stolen from his team with the outlaw reputation. Analyst Gene Steratore of the NFL Today on CBS Sports, after watching the replay countless times, is of the opinion there is no conclusive visual evidence to overturn the call NFL officials made that day.
And the play itself has grown exponentially in importance, ranking as the greatest in the NFL’s first hundred years. Recently, a Pittsburg Post-Gazette’s headline read: “The Immaculate Reception: The play that changed a city.”
Although the Steelers would lose to the Miami Dolphins in the AFC championship game that year, the nucleus of a dynasty played at Three Rivers Stadium that day: Mean Joe Greene, Jack Ham, Andy Russell, Bradshaw and Harris had an appointment with destiny in Canton, Ohio. And later, so did Mel Blount and Vietnam War veteran Rocky Bleier, who turned a crippling wound into a weapon on the football field. Bleier was lead blocker for Franco on four Super Bowl-winning teams.
When you walk into Pittsburg International Airport, you are greeted by three life-size statues: George Washington, journalist Nellie Bly and Franco Harris. Walk down the street in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, as I have and talk to the people.
All you need do is mention the name “Franco” and they instinctively know who you’re talking about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.