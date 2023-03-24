There are 10,000 true stories yet to be written that emanated from the historical period known as the Second World War. Those of us who have studied the Holocaust — the systematic murder of more than 6 million innocent people just because of their ethnicity — multiply that truth a hundred fold.
What I write now is a miraculous story of two men who escaped from Auschwitz-Birkenau. Given the suffocating security of the camps and Nazi thoroughness in murdering millions of the European Jews, Rudolf Vrba and Fred Wetzler’s escape is a tale of biblical proportions: They lived to testify to the world of the systematic murder of nearly the entire Jewish population of Nazi-occupied Europe.
Those with Jewish ancestry knew not the hour or the day when they would receive a letter from the Schutzstaffel, the SS, informing them of their forced departure for resettlement in the east.
For Rudolf Vrba, forced deportation from Czechoslovakia occurred on June 15, 1942. Vrba arrived at the Majdanek concentration camp in Poland.
The key word in the deportation notice was “resettlement.” Vrba soon realized that word was a Nazi lie, that other than slave laborers in the camps whose labor kept them alive, those who arrived at the camps were systematic annihilated by Zyklon-B in gas chambers, their bodies cremated.
Vrba realized he must escape to tell the world and set the record straight.
Vrba was transferred to Auschwitz and given the job of sorting through victim’s personal effects, luggage and the like. He contracted typhus and regained his health with the help of a member of the Auschwitz resistance, Josef Farber.
Vrba and inmate Fred Wetzler with the help of Farber’s contacts planned their escape. Inmates in coordination with the camp underground conceived of an idea to use a stack of lumber outside the camp perimeter. Wetzler and Vrba would hide inside the stack in space left by inmates who stacked it while preparing to expand the camp.
Dressed for Passover, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on April 7, 1944, Vrba and Wetzler hid inside. After three days, once prison guards gave up searching, they emerged well beyond the electrified barbed-wire perimeter. Sympathetic Poles helped them with food and shelter on their journey into Slovakia.
Following the Sola River, they made their way to Zilina, where they united with the Slovak Jewish Council who listened to their story and confirmed their identity by examining deportation lists.
Published in May 1944 by the World Jewish Congress, just weeks before D-Day, their written account made it to George Mantello, the El Salvador consulate in Geneva, Switzerland. Within weeks, western newspapers began to tell the escapee’s story to the world.
According to the War Refugee Board, “It is a fact beyond denial that the Germans have deliberately and systematically murdered millions of innocent civilians — Jews and Christians alike — all over Europe.”
Some of the most heinous crimes in human history attributed to eugenicist Dr. Josef Mengele, Auschwitz’s “Angel of Death,” appeared in John Crider’s front page story in The New York Times.
Unfortunately, by November 1944 more than 5 million human beings, mostly Jews, had been systematically murdered, nearly half that number at Auschwitz.
Even so,The New York Times reported the news and before year’s end every major newspaper in the country had printed the story.
European liberating armies confirmed the escapee’s revelations.
On April 12, 1945, the U.S. Army’s 4th Armored Division and 89th Infantry Division liberated the Ohrduf Nord death camp near Gotha, Germany.
Inspecting every part of the camp, Gen. Omar Bradley turned away, his face ashen blue; Gen. George Patton vomited. That very day, Supreme Commander Dwight Eisenhower ordered every unit not engaged in combat to converge on Ohrduf Nord. Surrounded by American G.I.s and inmates more dead than alive, Eisenhower said, “We are told that the American soldier does not know what he is fighting for. Now, at least he will know what he is fighting against.”
And the Nuremberg Trials and justice loomed on history’s horizon.
