Rummaging through some stuff so many of us accumulate over the years, a friend of mine found her daughter’s copy of a book the child had read in middle school. For the first time in my life I was exposed to Anne Frank’s diary. Oh, I was familiar with all the details of the story, but had never actually read the diary.
To begin with, Anne is not shy about her transformation from an adolescent into womanhood, something a reviewer of the original diary in the United States in 1952 called Anne’s “drama of puberty.”
Assigning Anne’s diary might lead to a shocking discussion of human sexuality that classroom instructors would rather avoid. Then there is the subject of ethnic cleansing and genocide —difficult subjects to approach emotionally.
Also in the public schools, drama instructors K-12 are inclined to be more democratic when they select a play for their students to perform on stage. It takes more students to do a “West Side Story,” a “Brigadoon,” a “South Pacific,” or say an “Oklahoma” than to produce “To Kill a Mockingbird” or “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.”
As for Anne’s innermost thoughts, there are public school teachers all over the country who long for the day when their students can write as well as she did. Anne possessed superb grammatical skills, her prose articulate and concise, and her ability to express herself on paper exemplary given her age. For those of us who have felt the painful sting of discrimination, Anne’s diary has a deeper meaning; it is a universal statement for those who are oppressed around the world.
The diary’s motif is “isolation” on two levels: There is the isolation Anne expresses as she matures into adulthood and the isolation from contact with the outside world. Reading her words, the reader gets a broader sense of what is was like to be Jewish living in Nazi-occupied Europe during the Second World War. And herein lies its timeless quality and greatness as literature.
Her diary has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and has been translated into at least 67 languages. Anne informs us what it is like to be despised and persecuted because of one’s ethnicity. In her world, you were ostracized for no other reason than your ethnicity.
There in her annex hiding place behind a bookcase in Otto Frank’s place of business, Anne’s only connection to the rest of the world was a vacuum-tube radio. Anne got word from the BBC of the Allied advance through North Africa, Sicily, Italy and D-Day.
Her heart raced as she listened to Winston Churchill’s prophesy Europe’s liberation.
For 761 days, eight desperate people defied the Nazis. They were betrayed on the morning of Aug. 4, 1944. The Franks, the van Pels, and dentist Albert Mussel were arrested by the Gestapo and deported by rail to Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland.
Of the eight, only Otto Frank survived. Returning to Amsterdam after the war, his employees handed him Anne’s diary they had found strewn on the floor after the arrest. Her father knew of Anne’s ambition to be a writer; he knew her love of the humanities, in particular history. So he set out to have his daughter’s diary published for posterity. And her words live on today.
A fitting tribute, journalist Scott Christianson added Anne’s diary to his collection of the 100 Documents That Changed the World, alongside the Magna Carta, Charles Darwin’s journal and George Orwell’s “1984.” Yet during a worldwide pandemic, the incomprehensible: our life-saving measures, such as sheltering in place, social distancing, masks and vaccines, are being compared to what happened to Anne Frank.
Let her diary, life and death be a reminder to all humanity that in her writing she lives on speaking to us even today. By reading her diary we honor her memory and the more than 6 million who died with her and speak with a voice of one: Never again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.