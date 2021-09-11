Locals there that day told me they awakened to the clearest, bluest sky they had ever seen. In New York City, Sept. 11, 2001. began as any other in bustling Lower Manhattan with people going about their daily routine of life.
Right on schedule, at 7:58 AM, United Airlines Flight 175 routinely took off from Boston’s Logan Airport; one minute later, American Airlines Flight 11 departs Logan for Los Angeles International Airport. On board both airlines are 137 passengers and 22 crew members. At 8:01 a.m.United Flight 93 departs Newark bound for San Francisco with 38 passengers and 7 crew aboard. Nine minutes later, Flight 77, a Boeing 757, takes off from Dulles International in Washington, D.C., bound for Los Angeles with 58 passengers and six crew members. They never arrived.
At 8:45 a.m., Flight 11 crashes into the north tower of the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan with a thud. Twenty-one minutes later United Flight 175 hits the south tower, the photographic evidence making it appear as if the building had swallowed the huge Boeing 767 in mid flight.
Slightly more than a half hour later, Flight 77 slams into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
All radio contact with Flight 93 abruptly ends in a wooded area near Shanksville, Penn. The last communication was a cell phone conversation between a passenger and his terrified wife ending with the husband’s declaration: “Let’s roll.”
Topped off with high octane jet fuel, the Boeing jetliners hitting the Twin Towers acted like huge blow torches burning the steel beams that supported both structures. After burning for more than an hour, at 10 a.m., the South Tower collapsed; less than 30 minutes later the North Tower fell to the ground, imploding one floor on the next floor below in ash and debris, like so many shattered dominoes.
Within hours, the CIA and Federal Bureau of Investigation determined 19 members of Al-Qaeda, a terrorist organization, had executed the plot with lethal precision. Fifteen of their number were Saudi nationals many who had actually trained to fly aircraft here in the United States. A name surfaced: Osama Bin Laden.
In all, 2,996 Americans who worked in the World Trade Center died that day, more than 300 of their number first responders, many of them firefighters and emergency medical technicians who rushed to the scene to save lives and put out the hellish infernos raging above them. In stunned disbelief, the public watched on television every second of the tragedy captured on video feeds live from ground zero in Lower Manhattan.
9/11, as it came to be known, changed the United States in profound ways.
A passenger on the Pascack Valley commuter train linking outer Spring Valley with Hoboken and greater New York City, I have seen the hundreds of names of fallen heroes and loved ones who died that day, their names emblazoned in bronze and marble at every whistle stop.
Piously, every Sept. 11, thousands gather from as far away as Australia near ground zero to pay their respects. Relatives read victim’s names. A bell chimes. Standing there by the reflecting pool near the One World Trade Center you sense this is hallowed ground.
The tragedy generated two wars, one justified, the other of dubious necessity based on faulty intelligence.
For those who fly commercially, passengers endure a gauntlet of airport security by necessity.
Twenty years ago, Time magazine’s Nancy Gibbs reflected upon the tragedy: “If you want to humble an empire, it makes sense to maim its cathedrals. They are symbols of its faith, and when they crumple and burn, it tells us we are not so powerful and we can’t be safe.”
Humbled yes, defeated never.
Like a boxer knocked down but not out, New York City and the American people rose from the canvas stronger than ever to finish the fight.
For those of you who read these words, this is what makes America eternally great.
