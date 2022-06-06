This column is not for the squeamish or faint of heart. My thoughts took shape long before the tragedy that unfolded in Buffalo, New York, on May 14.
It is a sad story that I fear America has forgotten, so I retell it once again.
It began with a vacation in August 1955 to the Deep South just before the start of school to the home of 64-year-old uncle Moses Wright. Wright lived in a sharecropper’s shack near East Money, Mississippi. There, a teenage boy intended to fish and enjoy the out-of-doors before school started in the fall with his cousins. Though her mother’s intuition caused her to hesitate, Mamie Till believed nothing would happen to her son, Emmett Till, under the watchful eye of his uncle Moses.
On the afternoon of Aug. 24, 1955, Moses Wright lent his pickup truck to the boys for a trip to Bryant’s Grocery and Meat Market for penny candy and soda pop. Though he had been schooled by his mother about the rules for African Americans living in the Deep South, Emmett, always the center of attention, whistled at Carolyn Bryant, the 21-year-old white cashier in the store. For a young Black man who momentarily had forgotten the words of wisdom from his mother, this seemingly harmless indiscretion would be fatal.
Three days later, just after midnight, Moses Wright awakened to the sound of loud footsteps on the wooden front porch of his four-room home. Carolyn’s husband, Roy Bryant, and his half brother, J.W. Milam, carrying a handgun and flashlight, demanded Wright produce Emmett while Carolyn sat in a Chevy pickup truck in Wright’s driveway. Wright, a Christian minister, never saw his grandson alive again.
Within days, 17-year-old Robert Hodges, while running his fishing lines under a muggy Mississippi morning haze on the banks of the Tallahatchie River, discovered the lifeless, mangled body of Emmett Till. His body had been tied with barbed wire to a heavy cotton barn ventilation fan weighing 150 pounds.
Roy Bryant and Milam were arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder. A trial began on Sept. 19 in Sumner, Mississippi, in front of an all-white male jury. Ironically, on a sign the town council advertised the community as “A Good Place to Raise a Boy.”
It took the jury one hour and seven minutes to find Milam and Bryant not guilty. One juror claimed it would have taken less time to acquit the two had the jury not taken a soda pop break to make it look good. This, despite the eyewitness testimony of Moses Wright and a surprise witness, Willie Reed, who identified Milam and Bryant as Emmett Till’s kidnappers. Reed had seen Milam’s green-and-white Chevy pickup truck near the cotton barn where Emmett Till had been murdered.
After considerable negotiations with local Mississippi authorities for the body, Mamie Till decided on an open-casket funeral for her only son. More than 40,000 members of the African American community in Chicago turned out to pay their respects at Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ on Sept. 6, 1955. A photograph of Till’s mangled corpse appeared in Jet magazine and shocked the nation.
Civil rights leaders tried in vain to persuade President Dwight Eisenhower’s attorney general to actively investigate the murder of Emmett Till. Mamie Till went so far as to send a telegram to the White House asking the president for justice.
Attorney General Herbert Brownell, his legal philosophy jaded by white cronyism, let the statute of limitations expire without lifting a finger. Sensing his place in history at stake nearly one year to the day after Till’s funeral, Eisenhower redeemed himself by using the force of federal law to integrate Little Rock, Arkansas’s Central High School.
That same year, Look magazine paid Milam and Bryant $5,000 for an interview that appeared in print. With the statute of limitations no longer in place, the Mississippians brazenly confessed to the murder of the 14-year-old boy in the interview, a chilling example of contempt for the law during the mid-20th century in the Deep South.
Not long ago in this century, Carolyn Bryant also sat for an interview. She too went on the record saying, “Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him.”
And the Montgomery bus boycott, Birmingham, the Mississippi Freedom Summer and Bloody Sunday at the Edmund Pettus Bridge loomed on the historical horizon.
It began with the murder of Emmett Till.
