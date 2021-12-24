Necessity is oftentimes the mother of inspiration. That, and a tranquil place near Salzburg, Austria, in the Alps, the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, created one of the most cherished Christmas carols ever written.
Soon it would be Christmas Day, and the only musical instrument in St. Nicholas Church in the tiny village of Oberndorf, Austria, a pipe organ, needed repair.
Several years before, during the Napoleonic Wars, the assistant pastor of St. Nicholas Church, Joseph Franz Mohr, contemplated the devastation wrought on his community by those tumultuous times. One winter night, he climbed a hill not far from the village trudging through knee-deep snow and looked down upon Oberndorf. Moonlight reflected upon the snow, with tall pine trees casting shadows contrasted with the glow of candles in windows from the village below.
With Napoleon vanquished, peace and the feeling of security it brings fell upon the land. That night, the sight moved him. Inspired, Mohr composed a poem and tucked it into his Bible that same night.
Time passed.
The year 1818 arrived, and with the church organ broken, Joseph Mohr opened his Bible, took out the folded poem and traveled to the home of Franz Gruber. A master musician, Gruber lived not far from Oberndorf.
It was Christmas Eve. The church organist and a schoolteacher, Gruber took Mohr’s poem in hand and in a few hours composed a melody on his guitar set to Mohr’s words.
Christmas Eve 1818 arrived, and that night, “Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht,” — “Silent Night” — was fittingly performed by Mohr on guitar backed by the church choir in a venue nearly as inconspicuous and humble as the pathos the song celebrates.
A hundred years passed, and the Holy Alliance assembled to fight Napoleon held Europe together and peace reigned as monarchism ruled the day. That ended with the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, on June 28, 1914, in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia. Entangling alliances inflamed by a spirit of nationalism sweeping the globe plunged the entire continent of Europe into war.
By the fall of 1914, the Great War had bogged down in trench warfare, a stalemate caused by massive barbed wire entanglements and heavy machine gun fire. A labyrinth of trenches where troops lived stretched from the North Sea coast in Belgium southward through France to the Swiss border.
The conflict had reached an impasse. That fall, Pope Benedict XV called for a truce. As Christmas approached, French, British, Canadian and German troops longed for the warmth of home and to celebrate the holiday with family and friends.
What happened next is the subject of debate. There is agreement that a tenor German officer, Walter Kirchhoff, began singing “Silent Night” first in German; then in English.
From out of the trenches one by one, first British then German soldiers went over the top into no man’s land to celebrate Christmas. They exchanged cigarettes; they played soccer; they sang more Christmas carols. The next day, Dec. 26, the carnage of the Great War began anew. More than 15 millions lives were taken by this war.
Even so, for a brief moment enemies on the battlefield celebrated together, which began with the singing of “Silent Night.”
It was reported that Cpl. Adolf Hitler, as he witnessed what happened that Christmas Day, said, “Such a thing should not happen in wartime. Have you no German sense of honor?”
When word reached the hospital where Hitler convalesced on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1918, he wept unashamedly. And the rest, as they say, is history
