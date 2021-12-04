There are a few events that are so profound, so horrific, so transformational that they change the way a society perceives itself. Pearl Harbor is among those.
Two generations have passed since and few remain alive who survived that fateful day. This is their story.
At 7:53 a.m. Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese flight group commander Mitsuo Fuchida broke radio silence with these words: “Tora, Tora, Tora!”
“Tora” means tiger in Japanese, the signal to Japanese command in the fleet 500 miles northwest of Hawaii that Fuchida’s squadron had achieved complete surprise just before it began the first run to drop bombs and torpedoes on Battleship Row at Pearl Harbor.
The first bomb exploded at 7:50 a.m. With deadly accuracy, two waves of fighter-bombers sank or severely damaged eight heavy battleships, including the USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma, and 18 destroyers and heavy cruisers. And in their wake 2,403 American servicemen, many unable to get topside to get into the fight, were dead; hundreds more wounded.
Now, whether it was ready or not, the United States of America would join the fight. No one in the U.S. military knew what to expect next.
Fortuitously, America’s aircraft carriers were either out on maneuvers or in port for repairs. This good fortune proved decisive in turning the tide of war in favor of the Allies in the South Pacific.
For days, in the wreckage of Battleship Row, the fires smoldered, smoke rising into the blue Hawaiian sky, as naval personnel patrolled the waters of Pearl Harbor in light skiffs in full battle gear, the Japanese military’s next move uncertain. For several days the patrols reported hearing tapping noises beneath the water’s surface; some of the naval personnel had actually survived Dec. 7 and had taken refuge in pockets of air in sunken ships below the water’s surface.
Then one day, patrols reported, the tapping stopped.
At 12:30 p.m. Dec. 8, before a joint session of Congress, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt delivered his “Day of Infamy” speech, asking for a declaration of war against Japan. The enemy had awakened a sleeping giant, and nowhere was this more evident than in the country’s mobilization for the war effort.
A significant footnote: On Aug. 2, 1939, just weeks before before German Chancellor Adolf Hitler ordered his Nazi Wehrmacht to invade Poland, President Franklin Roosevelt received a letter from physicists Albert Einstein and Leo Szilard warning the president that Nazi Germany had embarked on developing an atomic weapon. Roosevelt, heeding the warning, initiated the top secret Manhattan Project, which would inevitably defeat Imperial Japanese and take the entire world into the atomic age.
With that, the entire world changed in ways too terrible to imagine. That, too, is Pearl Harbor’s legacy.
Isolationism dominated public opinion prior to Pearl Harbor, but no more. Unwillingly, the United States was forced to assume a position of world leadership, an idea President Woodrow Wilson had only hoped for with his plan for peace after Armistice Day in November 1918. The Atlantic Charter, Casablanca, Tehran, Yalta and eventually Potsdam served as a progression toward another of Wilson’s dreams of a perfect world — nations united in a world peacekeeping body to avoid world military conflicts in the postwar world.
Interesting to note, the Big Two, Winston Churchill and FDR, were joined in Tehran by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Stalin had left his Red Army in place in eastern Europe vacated by the retreating Nazis. (Two months after Yalta, Roosevelt died, leaving Harry Truman with presidential responsibilities.)
A Cold War with the threat of a nuclear conflict for Western democracies to endure — Pearl Harbor was the beginning of all of that too.
There are those among us who call the mob that stormed our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 patriots. It tells you what a dark place our society is in today. How dare they!
Just so you know what a patriot is — real patriots lie in their watery graves entombed in the Arizona at the bottom of Pearl Harbor, and beneath small white crosses on the islands of Saipan, Tarawa, Iwo Jima, and at Colleville-sur-Mer in Normandy.
Those, ladies and gentlemen, are true patriots, not the demagogue-inspired fake patriots who stormed our nation’s Capitol building.
In the stillness of the night, I can still hear the voices of men I knew who survived Pearl Harbor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.