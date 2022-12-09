If you study the arts, you learn that every artistic endeavor has some inspiration behind it and nearly every artist has a muse.
That which is written on the printed page, that which is seen on the walls of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Spiva Center for the Arts here in Joplin, or the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art — every single creation has a story behind it. Sometimes inspiration comes from other artists’ work, sometimes from experiences, or in rare cases in the form of an epiphany, a dream or vision.
Such was Civil War historian Philip Van Doren Stern’s inspiration for a short story he first titled “The Greatest Gift.” Stern was no stranger to putting his thoughts on paper having written no less than 20 books.
Stern later claimed the inspiration for his short story came to him in a dream.
“The Greatest Gift” appeared during the Second World War and due to tough economic times, Stern mailed or delivered copies of his short story by hand or had his children do it as Christmas gifts.
Within months, the magazine trade picked it up with Good Housekeeping giving Stern’s short story a different title: “The Man Who Was Never Born.” This was barely five months before Adolf Hitler’s suicide and Germany’s formal surrender in May that same year.
Even before V-J Day, Hollywood had discovered Stern’s story and came calling. Actor Cary Grant recommended it to movie mogul Charles Koerner, projecting himself in the lead role. Koerner’s screen writers, including Dalton Trumbo, put together a screenplay. Koerner then persuaded director Frank Capra who managed RKO Pictures to produce a film. Capra retitled the film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The story begins and ends in winter time in a fictional place called Bedford Falls. Stern later claimed Califon, New Jersey, inspired Bedford Falls, though movie critics have speculated it was Seneca Falls, New York, the home of the Women’s Rights movement. In any case, Bedford Falls is a town most of the Globe readership remember from their youth, a place similar to Neosho, Carthage, Lamar or even Pittsburg, Kansas.
The story begins in winter and ends in winter. A defining moment in “It’s a Wonderful Life” occurs on a farm pond near Bedford Falls where George Bailey, played by Jimmy Stewart, rescues his brother Harry from drowning when he breaks through the ice while skating. For doing so, George loses the hearing in one ear, but his brother lives to tell of his older brother’s heroics. Character development is the key element of this story as George Bailey dreams of going to college, leaving Bedford Falls behind. This never happens, and the movie audience sees a young man live “a wonderful life” in Bedford Falls.
George works at Bailey Building and Loan, saving money to fulfill his dream of seeing the world but becomes sidetracked when a young woman, Mary Hatch, played by Donna Reed, enters his life. They marry and bring four adorable children into the world.
The Baileys witness the Jazz Age, the Great Depression and survive a run on Bailey Savings and Loan, which George masterfully manages. And then comes Pearl Harbor and the Second World War. All the while, George is outsmarting the miserly, conniving Henry F. Potter, played by the incomparable Lionel Barrymore, the heavy in this fictional drama.
A climax you will not soon forget is Christmas Eve in Bedford Falls. George’s uncle, the eccentric Billy Bailey, played by actor Thomas John Mitchell, loses $8,000 of the Building and Loan’s money.
We, the audience, see Billy slip the money into a newspaper, which heralds the arrival of U.S. Navy fighter pilot Harry Bailey whose heroics have earned him the Medal of Honor. Billy misplaces the newspaper, which falls into the hands of none other than Potter, to his villain’s delight. Now Potter has the Bailey boys right where he wants them, or so it seems.
With the money missing, George Bailey, now Building and Loan manager, faces bankruptcy and prison. A frantic search for the $8,000 leads nowhere, as Potter gloats over the misfortune of his nemesis and threatens George with scandal and prison. Here is where Stern’s genius as a writer is clearly evident.
Stern uses Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” as it has never been used before or since.
Distraught and on the verge of suicide on a river bridge, George Bailey states, “I wish I had never been born.” At that moment George’s guardian angel Clarence Odbody appears and makes it happen with a blink of an eye. George Bailey learns what life would be like had he never been born.
George’s own mother doesn’t recognize him; his wife Mary, a spinster, doesn’t know him and while working as a librarian screams and runs away from him horrified; Bedford Falls has been renamed Pottersville, a den of iniquity filled with prostitution, pawn shops and gambling; and worst of all, George’s brother Harry drowned in that farm pond those many years ago and was unable to save Marines on a troop transport from a Japanese kamikaze attack in the South Pacific. Harry’s grave in a Pottersville cemetery says: “Died 1919.”
Sensing her husband troubles when he returns to the modern timeline, Mary and Uncle Billy work the phones soliciting donations from the common people whose lives were made better by George Bailey’s help over the years. The final scene features even the sheriff’s posse that was authorized to arrest him as well as George’s friends gathered in his home singing “Auld Lang Syne,” the $8,000 paid by the masses of Bedford Falls whom George had helped.
The movie, which features the ambitious young man who sets self-interest aside for the good of others, teaches us that the loss of one diminishes us all, for all of us affect the lives of so many in our communities during our lifetimes.
And hugging each other around their Christmas tree, the Bailey family receives a gift from George’s guardian angel: a first-edition copy of Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” inscribed with the words, “Remember no man is a failure who has friends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.