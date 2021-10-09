If you study history from the antediluvian period to the present, the artwork humanity’s artistically minded left behind gives one a keen insight into what people were thinking at the time they created it.
Whether it be the Paleolithic cave art of Lascaux, France, the Civil War photographs of Mathew Brady, or the Cubist collages of Pablo Picasso, artwork gives one a unique insight into the history of the period and human mind that created it. Such is the case with the artistry of Neosho’s native son, Thomas Hart Benton.
His great-uncle was the Missouri politician by the same name, the champion of Missouri’s farmers. Tom’s career as an artist began in, of all places, Joplin’s infamous House of Lords on Main Street, not far from The Joplin Globe’s current location. A teenager, Tom ventured into the den of drinking, dining, gambling and prostitution for a beer and found himself staring at large nude painting behind the bar.
Exploiting his innocence, some Joplin miners at the bar verbally accosted young Tom, which led the future artist to get the last word proclaiming he was studying the painting to further his study of art as an artist.
Within hours, Thomas Hart Benton made his way into the office of the Joplin American, one of the city’s early newspapers. (No known copies of this publication survived into the 20th century.) The editor instructed young Tom to produce a sample of his handiwork and Benton began drawing cartoons for the newspaper at $14 a week.
Thus began the career of the man President Harry S. Truman called “the best damned painter in America.” Benton, after stops in Paris, Virginia (during World War I) and New York City, finally settled in Kansas City, Missouri. Neosho’s native son painted murals for the library of Whitney Museum of American Art, a mural the state of Indiana commissioned for the Chicago World’s Fair in 1933, a similar mural for the Missouri State Capitol and, later in his life, a mural for the Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri.
Benton along with Kansan John Steuart Curry and Grant Wood gained renowned for founding the regionalist school of art during the depths of the Great Depression. Regionalists favored unabashed realism, not some abstract, idyllic depiction of American society. Regionalism boldly stated that the Depression and all its misery was merely a pause in America’s progress toward modernity. Benton’s, Curry’s and Wood’s artistry proclaimed America’s bounty and its people’s restless spirit would overcome it.
Near the end of Benton’s life, in 1971, Mary Curtis Warten, wife of prominent Joplin attorney, Henry Warten, approached the artist about painting a mural to commemorate Joplin’s centennial. This the aging artist did, capturing the spirit of the community in a painting titled “Joplin at the Turn of the Century, 1896-1906.” In the foreground is a Gideon Bible on a table below a family in a farm wagon with a sign “Joplin or Bust,” a sign “Neosho” pointing in the opposite direction along the dirt road they are traveling on. References to lead and zinc mining along with Main Street’s House of Lords are also depicted.
Benton’s artistry is a sobering, delightful shot of realism, a cross somewhere between Andy Thomas and Red Oak’s Lowell Davis. You would never catch Benton sitting in a theater watching the film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” more likely Benton could be found watching Disney’s “Ole Yeller” or a Tom Mix western. More in character would be the artist floating his beloved Buffalo River in a johnboat, enjoying the Ozarks on a cool autumn afternoon.
Now to the point of this column: The Thomas Hart Benton Art Competition and Exhibition is a splendid beginning. Through it, the spirit of the great man lives on for young and old alike. More needs to be done. The Joplin Globe, the Neosho Daily News, community leaders, mayors and the city councils of both cities should collaborate and promote celebrations of Thomas Hart Benton, the area’s most distinguished artist. Benton Days and Thomas Hart Benton festivals would give both communities an economic boost, the same attraction Route 66 has generated. For there is money to be made, lots of money.
Were he alive today, Thomas Hart Benton, a devout capitalist, with a tobacco pipe in one hand and a paint brush in the other, would wink an eye of approval.
