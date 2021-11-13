Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” The reforms of progressivism at the beginning of the 20th century, Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society, are evidence of this reality.
Today, the pages of every newspaper’s sports section in the country, especially The Joplin Globe, herald the good news. Young women today participate in middle school, high school and college sports. If a college accepts federal funding, it must provide funding for women’s athletics in kind.
Prior to 1972, according to academic Barbara Winslow, women were not admitted into many colleges and universities, athletic scholarships for women were rare, and math and science was a realm reserved for boys. Girls square danced and studied home economics. Girls could become teachers and nurses, but not doctors or principals.
There was no such thing as sexual harassment because “boys will be boys,” and if a student got pregnant, her formal education ended. Graduate professional schools openly discriminated against women.
What changed? Second-wave feminism, the female grandchildren of grandmothers who had campaigned for the 19th Amendment began to take to the streets and demand change.
In the winter of 1963, a housewife and mother Betty Friedan authored a book she titled “The Feminine Mystique.” She described something she called, “the problem that has no name,” explaining some women, herself included, had begun to believe they were mentally ill. Instead, Friedan analyzed the problem, concluding women lived unfulfilled lives that contributed to mental anguish leading to low self-esteem.
Meanwhile, President Lyndon Johnson addressed workplace discrimination in his Civil Rights Act of 1964. One of the hallmarks of his Great Society, it addressed race, color, religion or ethnicity, though it excluded gender discrimination as an issue the federal government could bring the force of law into court to remedy. To his credit, he did issue Executive Order 11375 forbidding sexual discrimination in the federal workplace in 1967.
Yet, something more was needed.
U.S. Reps. Edith Green and Patsy Takemoto Mink, a graduate of the prestigious Chicago Law School, introduced Title IX; its co-sponsor in the U.S. Senate was Indiana Republican and moderate Birch Bayh. Signed into law by President Richard Nixon in June of 1972, Title IX is known today as the Patsy Takemoto Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act. Now if an institution of higher learning accepts funding, it is bound by law to prohibit gender discrimination.
Twenty-five years later the law’s effects were striking. In 1972, only 9% of the medical degrees granted by America’s institutions of higher learning were earned by women. By 1997, that number had risen to 41%. The year Nixon signed Title IX into law, women earned only 7% of all law degrees in America; today, women earn 44% of the law degrees in America’s law schools.
Let’s not forget women’s sports. Basketball, volleyball, softball and soccer scholarships can pay for a young woman’s education. On her Title IX website, tennis legend Billy Jean King calculates women’s participation in high school sports has grown more than 1,000% since 1972; in intercollegiate athletics, more than 600%.
We are rapidly approaching the 50th anniversary of the passage of this landmark legislation. Its efficacy is easy to measure and rather astonishing when you study it.
Unfortunately, a sad irony of Title IX is far too few young women know of its legacy and implications. The only instances in which you hear the law mentioned is when violations such as sexual abuse occur on a college campus. (The sexual misconduct provision was added to the law in 2011.) Rarely do you hear Title IX mentioned in public schools in America. Tragically, the very people who benefit from this pro-gender reform remain silent, deferring to political correctness rather than spreading the good news that a young women can earn a college degree thanks to Title IX.
