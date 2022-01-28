In my lifetime there have been three presidential scandals. Of Watergate, much is known. The same for President Bill Clinton’s dalliances, subsequent cover-up and impeachment. And now the Jan. 6 insurrection. The history of this scandal has yet to be written. One thing is certain: Today’s Republican Party in Congress seems unrecognizable — a mere shadow of the party that held Richard Nixon accountable, persuading the president he must resign.
First, to Watergate, which until Jan. 6 was the greatest political scandal in American history. There are lessons to be learned from Richard Nixon’s high crimes and misdemeanors.
On June 12, 1971, the President Nixon gave his daughter’s hand in marriage during a White House wedding ceremony. Next day, the Sunday edition of The New York Times front page read: “Vietnam Archive: Pentagon Study Traces Three Decades of Growing U.S. Involvement.”
Nixon thought little of it since The Pentagon Papers did not reflect on his administration. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger advised otherwise.
Special counsel to the president Charles Colson recalled Nixon’s reaction years later: “I don’t give a damn how it is done, do whatever has to be done to stop these leaks and prevent further unauthorized disclosures; I don’t want to be told why it can’t be done ... I don’t want excuses. I want results. I want it done, whatever the cost.”
Little did Nixon realize at the time, his own words put into action a series of events which would cost him his presidency.
Taking the president at his word, White House staffers created a covert operation of Nixon loyalists called the Plumbers. Its purpose: to “stop leaks” — investigate and discredit, if possible, those who leaked the secret study.
Once the leaker, Daniel Ellsberg, became known, the Plumbers first burglarized his psychiatrist’s office in Los Angeles. It turned up nothing. The burglary was the first crime committed by the Plumbers. On June 17, 1972, the Plumbers were arrested in the Watergate Hotel and Apartment Complex in Washington, D.C., checking eavesdropping devices. Their purpose: political espionage to give the Nixon campaign a competitive edge in the upcoming presidential election.
A turning point in the investigation revolved around a letter that one of the Watergate Seven wrote to the presiding Judge John J. Sirica.
James McCord accused high ranking Republican officials of knowing about the burglary in advance; he claimed “hush money” had been paid to silence the Plumbers; he claimed the Watergate defendants had been prepped to perjure themselves. McCord’s letter, dated March 19, 1973, pointed directly to a higher authority as the suspect.
In February, the Senate Watergate Committee subpoenaed witnesses and held public hearings throughout the summer of 1973. Network television covered the hearings live. Most damaging was the testimony of White House Counsel John Dean, who testified to political espionage, dirty tricks and even an IRS enemies’ list compiled for the purpose of tax audits by the Nixon administration. Then on July 13, White House staffer Alexander Butterfield confirmed a reel-to-reel taping system existed in the White House.
Claiming executive privilege, Nixon tried in vain to prevent the special prosecutor — a position he had created — from subpoenaing the tapes. In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled in United States v. Nixon that the president had to turnover the tapes.
A tape recorded in June 1972 shortly after the Watergate break-in revealed the president had ordered staffers to order the Central Intelligence Agency to obstruct the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s efforts to investigate the burglary. It is known to history as “the smoking gun tape.”
Study Watergate in-depth and there are four things that stand out.
• First, the public Nixon and the private Nixon were different, and the Republican Party was dedicated to the rule of law rather than to a cult of personality.
• Second, there are checks and balances of the American political system, which worked to perfection.
• Third, teaching modern American history in the college classroom, there are too many college students today who know nothing about Watergate.
• Last, it was the man from Missouri, Harry S. Truman, who, after Nixon resigned declared, “No man is above the law.”
