I did not plan on commenting on the Missouri Southern State University CAPS program that the Joplin Board of Education decided not to join last year; however it seems to be the focus of some candidates, board members, and former board members (Globe, March 31).
There are a lot of details that have not been addressed in recent postings.
First, I want to share about my personal connections to the program. I personally do not have any concerns about the education provided by MSSU. As a matter of fact, three of my children have college credits from MSSU.
Second, I do not (nor do any of my family) work for Joplin Schools, Franklin Technical Center, MSSU or any other competing school.
Finally, my allegiances are to our students, teachers, staff and taxpayers of the district.
The CAPS program is an excellent way to connect students, business partners and the community in a meaningful way to help prepare students for future employment. There are nearly 100 of these programs in high schools across the country.
MSSU’s is the first to be hosted away from a high school.
There are three reasons why the MSSU CAPS program is not right for Joplin students.
First, the cost to the Joplin School District was to be $2,400.59 students or $141,600 per year. An average cost to Joplin Schools of a class is only $1,162 per year.
Second, Joplin Schools would have been required to pay this amount regardless of how many students actually attended. A former board member offered to find ways to cover the cost of some seats not filled ($2,400), but never included the cost of the program itself.
Third, Joplin has its own vocational technical program housed at Franklin Technology Center on the Joplin High School campus. The director of the FTC said this program would be harmful to the FTC programs. The incoming director of the FTC has already announced plans that include similar educational content.
Finally, there are a number of practical concerns that exist with an off-campus program. Students would miss three classes at JHS and get credit for two at MSSU. There is no transportation available to MSSU, so students would need to find their own or not be able to attend. A number of risks exist when allowing students to leave the campus, including private transportation, attendance and lack of supervision. The FTC bell schedule is aligned with JHS so for two hours of a program it would take two hours of regular classes. There would be no need for additional transportation. Additional seats could be filled by FTC’s sending schools (Carl Junction, College Heights, McAuley, Sarcoxie and Webb City).
The Joplin School District has four dual-credit programs already available to our students at JHS with overlap of this CAPS concept (MSSU, Crowder College, Ozark Technical College and Missouri S&T). Joplin Schools students have the widest variety of options in the region. Adding another program to the Joplin schools offering will likely cannibalize the other programs offered while not bringing added value while costing nearly twice as much. By FTC creating connections directly between business partners instead of through MSSU, Joplin Schools will have the opportunity to help more than just the 59 students in the program with real world employment opportunities.
The decision of the board to not join the CAPS program was not because the MSSU program was a bad program, it was because Joplin schools have choices that are a better fit for their students. There is also an additional cost factor that the board decided was not in the best interest of the district.
