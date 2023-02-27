Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Will continue until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&