I believe the Constitution of the state of Missouri, our state’s most sacred document, should not be amended lightly.
Unfortunately, out-of-state special interest groups are spending absurd amounts of money deceiving Missouri voters and abusing the process used to amend the Constitution — the ratification process. This is why I sponsored SJR 28, the Concurrent Majority Ratification amendment. SJR 28 protects Missourians from the tyranny of the majority by requiring constitutional amendments to be approved by a simple majority of voters and a majority of state house districts.
Concurrent majority is not a new idea. In fact, the laws of this state are passed by a concurrent majority. In order to pass a piece of legislation, state legislators are elected by a simple majority and then participate in a legislative process that requires a simple majority to pass a bill out of their respective chamber. This process is repeated in the opposite chamber, with even a slight change sending it back to the chamber where the legislation originated. If both chambers agree, the legislation finds itself on the governor’s desk to be signed or vetoed. It is an intentionally deliberative process, designed to protect Missouri citizens from unscrupulous laws and thereby, tyranny.
Even with all of that deliberation, bad laws are passed every session. If we take such deliberation in passing statutes, should we not at least apply a measure of that sentiment when amending the Missouri Constitution? I believe so.
Furthermore, the way in which voters ratify changes to the Constitution must ensure that voices in rural Missouri are not subservient to the urbanites. The founders of this country were wise to establish the Electoral College; they wanted to protect the heartland from the tyranny of the majority. The concurrent majority, with state House districts, strives to do the same. Twenty-two central committees have passed resolutions supporting Concurrent Majority, including Jasper County’s Republican Central Committee.
The Senate first debated this issue on Wednesday, March 29, with HJR 43, which in its original form proposed to raise the threshold to amend the Missouri Constitution to a 60% popular vote. I do not support the 60% threshold.
There are conversations to be had from a philosophical perspective on a threshold increase, but I think it is sufficient to say that 60% has failed at the ballot box in every state it has been tried, most recently Arkansas. Fortunately, many of my colleagues in the Senate feel the same way. I am happy to say that an amendment was offered to HJR 43 that proposed CMR with congressional districts, but the bill was laid over before the amendment could be voted on.
While some of my colleagues in the legislature believe that Congressional districts should be applied, I prefer state House districts for two reasons:
1. Campaigns will have to be approached on a more personal, granular level — ultimately leading to a better informed electorate.
2. It will require a larger geographical region to be involved in the ratification process.
I hope the Missouri Senate will return to HJR 43 this week to continue this debate, and ultimately, provide a more deliberate process for the way in which we change our constitution, while ensuring that the voices of rural Missourians are not ignored.
Amending Missouri’s most sacred document should require informed, statewide approval.
