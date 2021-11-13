I would like to respond to the Perry Davis column (Globe, Nov, 6-7), “Lockdowns don’t work, and other lessons form the pandemic”
1. He says the word “vaccine” should never been chosen to describe the mRNA treatements for COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health label the mRNA treatments as vaccines. The development of this science can be explained in the book, “The Code Breaker,” by Walter Isaacson. In addition, the NIH says that the mRNA vaccines “involve neither infectious elements nor a risk of stable integration into the host cell genome.” The cited “Science” article was from Israel and only evaluated those who had received the Pfizer vaccine and those who became infected with the delta variant during a 75-day window this summer. The scope of the report is limited and contested elsewhere.
2. For mainly older people, he says the mRNA treatments have been quite successful.
The effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are not age discriminating. It attacks the susceptible. Since aging is much like driving a car for decades, those that were well maintained were better able to resist the virus. There has also been a suggestion that there may be some genetic reasons that some populations are also more susceptible.
3. For healthy young people COVID-19 does not present a significant risk.
According to CDC data, during the peak of the virus in January of 2021, the largest infected group was 18-29 years old. The largest group that had a fatal experience with the disease were aged 75 years or more. I have to ask myself how many visits to grandma had a negative effect?
4. Masking young people provides questionable benefit.
I believe this is more of a cultural thing. In Japan, if you had even a mild case of the sniffles you felt obligated to wear a mask to protect the family and community.
5. A true “vaccine” could possibly never be developed.
Never say never. The mRNA vaccine studies have been going on for rabies and influenza for several years. For the rabies work they have shown positive results in lab animals.
6. Yearly booster treatments will be available.
I agree this virus will produce variants. The virus will try to survive an ever-changing environment. Just like the experience we have with bacteria becoming antibiotic resistant. The way the COVID-19 vaccine works is at the site of the injection your cells are tricked into making a protein like the spikes on the virus. (The spikes are what attaches the virus to our cells.) The body sees these proteins as a foreign body and builds antibodies to destroy them and remembers the recipe for the cure. As the virus changes we may have to change the recipe in our bodies, whether it is “synthetic” or a function of our natural immune system.
7. Lockdowns among members of the population who do not have the disease have not worked.
The lockdowns were a bad experience and may not have been necessary if leadership had clearly communicated the true threat from the beginning. That is not the way it happened. We were told it was nothing, it would go away soon, you don’t need a mask. I don’t think we would have experienced more than 750,000 deaths or all of the hospitalizations if we had taken some preventive measures early on.
8. Federal government has no authority under our Constitution to enforce vaccine mandates.
No authority under the Constitution? May I please direct you to the Preamble, where the fourth goal of this Constitution is to “promote the general welfare.” It comes right after “provide for the common defense.”
9. There is no single source of information that has all the answers.
Agreed, there are a lot of sources that need to be reviewed and each of them needs to be critically evaluated. When I hear a radio talk show host say that he cured his COVID-19 with horse dewormer, I immediately wonder what else he is ingesting.
10. The medical community is not homogeneous.
We agree again, no uniformity in the messages. It may be because we call it the Medical Arts and like any art, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
11. Lastly, never try to convince others of your opinion with regard to the disease.
Opinions are always fuel for fire. So again, I agree, but I will not hesitate when I hear another state something bizarre that they got from a social network or heard from a “friend.”I try to stay well read and will offer resources for my statements of fact, but find most people don’t want to invest the time or effort to be informed when the ‘answer’ is available from any talking head and they can pick the one they like the most.
