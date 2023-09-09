Why does a man old enough to be on Medicare love singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, the darling of nearly every girl in America under 25?
Shouldn’t I be listening to Bruce Springsteen, the Grateful Dead or Jackson Browne?
I do listen to them — and others. But every year when Spotify tells me what songs I have played the most, Taylor Swift is always near the top.
The reason begins with our youngest daughter, Mariana. Taylor Swift has been the soundtrack of her entire childhood and adolescence and continues to be the soundtrack of her college years as well.
Swift is famously out on her “Eras Tour,” performing songs from each of the 10 albums she’s recorded since turning 17. Since Mariana was small, we’ve had our own Taylor Swift eras, marked by music playing loud in the car.
We had our “You Belong With Me” era: “She wears high heels, I wear sneakers. She’s cheer captain and I’m on the bleachers dreaming ’bout the day when you wake up and find that what you’re looking for has been here the whole time.”
We had our “Speak Now” era: “And she is yelling at a bridesmaid somewhere back inside a room wearing a gown shaped like a pastry.”
We had our “You Need to Calm Down” era: “And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate, cause shade never made anybody less gay.”
As my daughter went from being the little girl I drove to third grade to the teenager I drove to Lockport, New York, High School to the college student I have driven mornings this summer to work, the one constant has always been Taylor Swift on our car radio, loud.
My present from Mariana for my 60th birthday was a Tik-Tok video we made with me dancing excellently, with wardrobe changes included, to “Shake it Off.” “And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate. Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake, I shake it off, I shake it off.”
My daughter, of course, is not alone in her love for Taylor Swift and her music. Swift’s current record-breaking concert tour across the U.S. and the rest of the planet has become the most sought after ticket in history. Earlier this summer, the U.S. Federal Reserve calculated the overall global impact of Taylor Swift’s tour will pass $5 billion.
This means the Taylor Swift economy — all the money she generates for concert workers and concert venues, for hotels and airlines, for roadies and costume designers, and all the rest — is now larger than the economies of 44 countries. Not bad for a young woman with a guitar.
In 60 years, we have gone from stadiums filled with girls screaming at four guys to stadiums filled with girls singing along with a young woman. That’s progress.
There is another reason that I love Taylor Swift that is not about my daughter or my awe of the musical phenomena she has become. It is because of what she has done with her fame and power.
In her 20s, she was questioned about not using her star power to talk about things more substantial than the trials of being a freshman girl in high school. Swift replied we were (and still are) in the middle of an epidemic of depression among young girls grappling with the perfection machine spun by social media.
She said she was singing to them, and she was.
In her 30s, conservative pundits sought to ignite a new wave of hysteria about people who don’t fit neatly into the traditional boxes of gender and sexual identity. She gathered her famous friends together and replied with a music video in which she dressed up as giant French Fries and told all the anti-gay protesters, “You need to calm down.”
On her current tour, 146 scheduled shows across five continents, she has sung for three hours each night, including drenched in pouring rain. She has also remembered the people working hard to make it happen. Swift just gave each of the truck drivers moving the show a $200,000 bonus for their hard work. That is integrity.
Finally, there is this. In a time in which so much of our culture has elevated meanness as something to be proud of, Taylor Swift is the queen of anti-mean. She sings of tolerance and kindness and she lives it in the way she moves in the world. As she famously sang in 2011, “I bet you got pushed around. Somebody made you cold. But the cycle ends right now. ’Cause you can’t lead me down that road. Why you gotta be so mean?”
