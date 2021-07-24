Is America’s democracy and are the lives of our citizens on the eve of destruction?
Just look around, and tell me what you’ve seen.
On Jan. 6, thousands of Donald Trump fans marched side by side with armed vigilantes to deny Joe Biden the presidency simply because they were not happy with the election results. With the mentality of a lynch mob they viciously stormed into the chambers of the U.S. Capitol, resulting in death, injuries and the destruction of federal property. With a rope in hand they were threatening Vice President Mike Pence to illegally declare Donald Trump the elected president. Were these vigilantes suffering from dementia? My advice to them: Try to remember the vast majority of legal voters believed Trump was no longer fit to be our next president and Biden won the presidency by a landslide. Sadly, Trump made no effort to stop the unlawful invasion. He would do anything to stay in power. Those who instigated and participated in the violent assault should be prosecuted for constitutional treason — imprisoned and fined.
A group of sore losers — Republican senators — refused to acknowledge the election results. Are we now becoming a Third World country ruled by mob violence rather than law and order?
During Trump’s presidency, he became more powerful than the Republican Party, and out of fear of losing his support in upcoming elections they never disagreed with him, allowing Trump to lead them around with an attached electric shock collar.
The United States has other major problems that are detrimental to our welfare and require immediate action to save lives.
More than 625,000 people have died in the United States and there have been about 35 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and these statistics are increasing, causing a shortage of hospital beds. An available vaccine is there, waiting for the public to take it. Our world’s most qualified scientists and medical doctors have developed the necessary vaccines to control COVID-19. It has been extremely effective, but due to ignorance and/or stupidity, many believe the shot isn’t effective or that it is worse than the disease.
Personally, I have no sympathy for those who catch COVID-19 because they refused to be vaccinated.
Now we are confronted with the delta variant, which has the same deadly results. When will the nonbelievers learn?
In the beginning, Trump played down the seriousness of the pandemic, saying it was a hoax. Had he followed the advice of medical doctors he could have reduced the death toll by the thousands. Wake up, America.The vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19 and the delta variant.
The number of murders has increased 33% since COVID-19 surfaced, claiming the lives of thousands of innocent children and adults killed in the streets and in their homes and businesses. How many body bags will be filled before a handful of our senators can pass legislation curtailing this costly rampage? How many parents will weep when their child is killed by a stray bullet?
Longtime neighbors are hating each other because of political differences.
Republican Party members attempted to abolish President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, denying millions health care. Without this medical coverage, the young and old would suffer greatly and die early. Years ago, I became acquainted with a lovely young cashier at a local retail store while I was recovering from a $40,000 cornea transplant paid by my insurance. I was surprised to learn she needed the same surgery. Unfortunately, the company she was working for did not provide health insurance for its employees. Her wage was $7 an hour and she was unable to pay for the operation. Sadly, she will be permanently blind in one eye. If Obama’s Affordable Care Act was in effect, her eye would have been saved. How tragic.
