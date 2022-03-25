A sign of the times: My “senior” drink at McDonald’s has gone up to $1. When the price went up, I figured the corporation had to pass along their supply chain problems to me and their billions of burger-eating customers. Then I learned that, in spite of higher beef prices (and there’s more to that story below) and other COVID-19 related issues, the fast-food behemoth’s profits were up by 59% in 2021. It certainly wasn’t doing anything to stop inflation; in fact, it was pouring gasoline on the fire. Or perhaps big corporations were starting the fire themselves.
Some polls show that people are blaming the president for inflation. But James Graham’s letter (Globe, March 15) laid the blame on economic greed. Jim Hightower’s monthly newsletter, The Hightower Lowdown, agrees. He says we need look no further than corporate greed to see what’s causing inflation. “America has been transformed into Monopoly Nation,” he writes.
(As for the higher beef prices: Hightower blames it on a cartel of four meat buyers, who control 85% of the U.S. beef market. “Their profit margin at the end of 2021 was 300%(!) higher than the previous year,” he reports.)
A case in point is Procter & Gamble. At about the same time that P&G was announcing a $3.8 billion quarterly profit, they raised the price on their Pampers disposable diapers, claiming that their production costs had increased due to COVID-19 factors. Six months later their profits had increased to about $5 billion. Seems as if P&G could have kept diapers at the same price to help their loyal customers, but instead, they spent $3 billion of their profits to buy back shares of their own stock.
And, you may ask, what is the point of buybacks? They reward their executives and biggest shareholders because “the announcement of a buyback causes the share price to shoot up,” according to Investopedia. The rich get richer, and the folks who buy diapers get a dirty deal. In a nonmonopolistic economy, the consumer would find a cheaper diaper at a competitor. But P&Gs main competitor is Kimberly-Clark, and it raised the prices on diapers, too. These two corporations claim 80% of the global disposable diaper market.
Hightower says, “before COVID-19 hit, big U.S. corporations hauled in roughly a trillion dollars in profit. Only two years later ... they grabbed more than $1.7 trillion.”
The fact is market power no longer belongs to consumers; it belongs to giant corporations. One goliath corporation’s CEO said that “a little bit of inflation is always good” for their business and “we’ve been very comfortable with our ability to pass on the increases” to consumers.
So, quit blaming the president. Instead, act. Write a letter or make a phone call. Ask your U.S. representative or your senator (or both) to introduce legislation to ban stock buybacks. Tell them you’d like to see stronger anti-trust laws. Write the president and encourage him to get busy on his proposed anti-monopoly agenda and get his Justice Department to crack down on price-fixing and anti-competitive combines. Action needs to start with us.
