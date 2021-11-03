Water is the new oil.
Clean, it will become increasingly precious; polluted, more damaging. We waste it, mistreat it, disregard it at our own peril. It’s a local and global reality.
I see the affects every time I visit my forever home of Miami, Oklahoma, in the former Tri-State Mining District, and I also live with them daily here in my Baltimore home on the shores of Chesapeake Bay. At least since my childhood memories 50 years ago, our region’s pair of defining health and habitation issues have been:
1. Toxic contamination from now long-gone industries that came, profited and left citizens with the mess.
2. Unnaturally frequent flooding disasters, influenced by profits and powers outside residents’ direct control. For those of us who grew up or live here, it has always been about water and the environment.
However, we can move beyond thinking about natural resources such as water as useful or valuable commodities. We are a connected part of the natural world, not separate from it. This isn’t new but perhaps taps our oldest, most traditional way of thinking about nature.
Fortunately, our region is rich in diverse indigenous ways of thinking that can lead our way forward. We can begin by approaching water and nature with traditional values we learned as children — respect, caring, cleanliness, thrift, gratitude and wonder. A shift in the values we bring to caring for our water will make an immediate and a long-term difference in our health and happiness.
As recent Joplin Globe reporting has highlighted (Oct. 14 and Oct. 24), Rebecca Jim and LEAD Agency have long been leading the way back into a healthy balance with our environment. I’ll go even further — across a generation of thoughtful and persistent work, Rebecca has become our region’s environmental conscience. She challenges us — sometimes uncomfortably — to change how we think and how we act.
My ears perk up 1,500 miles away anticipating that the perspectives and advice she shares in newsletters, conferences, and articles in the pages of The Joplin Globe and Miami News Record deserve serious consideration. LEAD Agency’s recent call for a Clean Water Protection Ordinance is a perfect example of the shift we need to make. This is a simple petition affirming the rights of people to clean water, and, importantly, also acknowledging Tar Creek itself as having rights.
This is about more than what comes out of our taps. It goes further than what tint of orange Tar Creek is running this year. This ordinance is part of a growing national and global water and nature rights movement that is transforming the way we think about water and our natural environment. Places such as Toledo, Ohio, and Orange County, Florida, and nations of Ecuador, New Zealand and more are establishing rights of Nature.
What if our community and tribal governments in the Tri-State region stepped up boldly and courageously followed this model as a path out of our ongoing Superfund crisis?
What if we started thinking about water as life itself?
