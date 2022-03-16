For the first time in my life, I’m glad The Lovely Paula wasn’t around for something. She would have taken the deaths of Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed very hard. The injury to Officer Rick Hirshey would also have been crushing, while she worked as an administrative assistant for the department, Hirshey was especially good to Paula and got her involved with the Shop with a Cop program.
Paula admired the officers of the Joplin Police Department, and apparently that feeling was mutual — after my wife’s death in November, officers made a tremendous effort to support her family with a donation that overwhelms us with gratitude.
I’ll support the Joplin Police Department for the rest of my life. Paula was always a good judge of character, and the department’s officers made an impression on Paula that carries a lot of weight with me. Now that I’ve experienced that law enforcement family firsthand, I’m forever changed.
So it gratifies me to see the waves of support for those officers in the face of this loss. But I know it won’t last.
I mean, we all know how this particular movie ends, right? Community bonds that appear to be knotted tightly in the face of a tragedy eventually loosen and untangle.
It doesn’t have to be that way, however. When the blue specials are off the menu, when the yard signs are removed, when the T-shirts get worn out and when everyone’s user pics on Facebook get changed back to normal or the next cause du jour, we can still support Joplin’s police officers in meaningful ways simply by changing our habits and activity.
• Don’t drink and drive, for crying out loud. If you think officers want to spend their Friday and Saturday nights cruising the streets on the hunt for drunken drivers, there is much you have to learn about what it means to be a law enforcement officer. As it happens, there is a good way to learn ...
• Attend the department’s Citizen Police Academy. Run by the amazing Officer Lacey Baxter, the JPD offers a great program that stretches over 14 sessions. Being a licensed peace officer in Missouri requires a lot of training and expertise, and that training doesn’t stop once an officer is sworn in. This academy offers a good way to understand exactly what officers do to wear that badge.
• Remember that police enforce laws made by lawmakers, and those lawmakers live among us — and usually do not have much experience working as a police officer.
Law enforcement is indeed a brotherhood. But police officers ultimately must answer to the leaders of their political jurisdiction, whether it is a city, county or other subdivision. If you have a problem with policing, your problem may be rooted not with the officer making the citation, but with the lawmakers setting their priorities.
Police officers didn’t sign up for the job to change political trends or city politics. They join because they feel the call to serve their community when its people are in dire need of help.
• Hold elected leaders at every level accountable for ensuring adequate law enforcement funding. This is a big one, because politicians of all persuasions love to invoke law enforcement in their campaigns, then forget all about them once in office.
Locally, we have certainly heard about policing over the last few Joplin City Council races, yet here we are, again wrangling with officer pay. Candidates in April’s Joplin City Council election are talking about policing. and we’re about to enter the midterm elections, where candidates from both parties will tout their attention to law enforcement.
As the next few weeks and months go by, press our elected leaders to fulfill campaign promises, and during the campaign don’t get suckered by catchphrases without action plans.
• About those catchphrases: Just stop using them. They are political tools intended to push a political agenda, not actually support the police officers working that important job.
Both philosophical sides are guilty of borderline hypocrisy. We can’t claim to desire making departments better by doggedly sticking to a marketing slogan of “defunding,” and we can’t claim to “back the blue” when the blue recommends something a party doesn’t like, such as repealing a Second Amendment Protection Act in our state.
It is possible, and reasonable, to support local police officers yet have criticisms of general law enforcement policies and procedures. Anyone who argues differently is supporting a political effort, not police.
The officers on the street have no use for all those politics, and the motives behind catchphrases are way too obvious to cops trained to size up situations quickly. They ain’t fooled, y’all.
• Act like a community member. The best way we can support law enforcement is to simply take responsibility for ourselves and look out for the well-being of each other.
Part of a nationwide problem for police recruitment and retention involves how we as a society are asking cops to solve more and more of our problems.
Already overburdened with training, we find ways to add more to their coursework.
But if we just rein ourselves in and remember that life is hard enough without us being awful to each other, we can reduce the number of incidents that require police to get involved. I can’t think of a better way to keep officers safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.