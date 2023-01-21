Editor’s Note: The following letter was sent to educators and educational organizations in Missouri, and a copy forwarded to The Joplin Globe.
Missouri’s state auditor recently “vowed to use his office to investigate school curriculum,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (Jan. 10). The Post-Dispatch article adds: “In a departure from focusing on financial waste and fraud in state and local government, Republican Scott Fitzpatrick told reporters he also plans to zero in on school districts that teach racial equity or hold discussions relating to gender or sexual preferences.”
And: “School audits will be a top priority of mine,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think it’s important, and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”
In 2013, Missouri’s Supreme Court held that “(the) Missouri Constitution specifically limits the Auditor’s authority to that set out in the Constitution.” (Schweich v. Nixon, 408 S.W.3d 769). The court noted that the state Constitution “specifically limits the authority of the Auditor by prohibiting his exercise of duties unrelated to those involving supervising and auditing of the receipt and expenditure of public funds.”
Referring to its earlier decisions, the court added that, “state offices are ones of specifically delegated powers, with no implied powers.”
The auditor anticipates that future state legislation “could provide the parameters for” his curriculum investigations. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jan. 10). Such legislation would also be unconstitutional. As the court stated in the Schweich decision, the auditor “has and may be given no greater authority than that set out in the constitution.”
Current legislation mandates that American history courses at the elementary and secondary levels shall include in their proper timeline sequence specific referrals to the details and events of the racial equality movement that have caused major changes in United States and Missouri laws and attitudes. (Mo. Rev. Statutes § 170.011.2)
The auditor’s views on racial equity could force districts to disobey or minimize this required area of instruction to avoid adverse “audit” reports.
So, Missouri’s auditor proposes to:
• Waste taxpayer money by making an unconstitutional detour from his actual responsibilities “a top priority.”
• Devote less of the auditor staff’s time to uncovering financial waste and corruption.
• Invite further waste through almost certain litigation challenging both his power grab and attacks on freedom of speech.
• Have staff trained and hired to conduct financial investigations undertake tasks far beyond their training or knowledge. Alternatively, the auditor will need to hire additional personnel with expertise in curriculum content, educational methods and history. Of course, if the auditor’s plan is merely a political stunt, the absence of competent personnel will be irrelevant.
• Usurp the powers of parents (acting through local school boards), the Missouri Department of Education and the General Assembly.
• Create an atmosphere of fear among teachers. For example, a history teacher might wonder if teaching about Jim Crow laws would, to someone without appropriate training, violate some “audit” standards.
The proposed audits would give Big Brother a front row seat in the classroom. The auditor should stay in his lane and let those with responsibility over education do their jobs.
