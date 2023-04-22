Over my more than 40-year career in education and environmental science, my perspective on the environment was initially focused on wildlife management and biology. Somewhere along the way I became an ecologist. As an ecologist I would like to share with you a quote from Aldo Leopold, one of the founders of the modern environmental movement.
“One of the penalties of an ecological education is that one lives alone in a world of wounds. Much of the damage inflicted on land is quite invisible to laymen. An ecologist must either harden his shell and make believe that the consequences of science are none of his business, or he must be the doctor who sees the marks of death in a community that believes itself well and does not want to be told otherwise.”
How many of you took a drink of water today or breathed some air or ate some food (a rhetorical question)? I think there is general agreement that we all need clean water, clean air and land that is free of toxins. If all things are connected, then we all share the same land, air and water. The hard part is that each of us must take some responsibility for helping to create a clean and sustainable environment. No one person can do everything that is needed, but we can all do something.
I have chosen to frame this plea in terms of the greatest existential threat to the continuation of our species — climate change. Of course, climate change increases the negative effects of all other environmental issues concerning air, land, water, agriculture and industry.
We know now that climate change is a global phenomenon that is happening every day and there is no place to hide. We know now that humans exacerbate climate change with seemingly infinite population growth and insatiable resource use. Seas are rising, covering islands and coastal areas. Deserts are expanding. Drought, flood and wildfires are wreaking havoc while we continue to cut down our forests at ever-increasing rates. Because of climate change, arable land and the portion of the Earth that can sustain human beings is shrinking. Meanwhile, we humans are mired in partisan political wrangling about how to address this threat. We are fiddling while Rome burns.
The environmental movement itself must share some of the blame for public apathy and skepticism toward environmental issues because since the 1970s the movement focused on getting you to “save the Earth,” or “the planet.” A noble goal, but the concept of saving a planet is too large for most to wrap their minds around. I am saying that you should now be focused on saving yourself. And, if we save ourselves, perhaps we may save most of the other species on this rock as well.
Environmental issues are complex, interrelated and require solutions that are grounded in science and logical thought. As Democrats and Republicans begin the process of selecting candidates for the 2024 election, they are responsible for selecting candidates for elected offices at all levels. If you are part of this process, it is essential that you make sure each candidate you put forward (regardless of party) at least has a rudimentary understanding of the four rules of natural systems: Everything is connected to everything else; everything must go somewhere; there is no free lunch; and nature always bats last. I will tell you that nature is now at bat, and she is swinging for the fence.
So, what can you do to contribute positively to the mitigation of climate change? Regardless of your party affiliation, educate yourself. Vote for candidates who understand the issues. If you haven’t already done so, take steps to make your home more energy efficient, buy fuel-efficient vehicles, reduce your consumption of stuff, and don’t waste any food.
If you have a septic tank, make sure it is maintained and working properly; don’t over apply fertilizer and pesticides. Most importantly, join and participate in a local environmental organization. Demand high-quality science and environmental education in your local schools.
Be mindful of your environmental footprint because in the end it will be small actions by many people and larger actions by industries and units of government that will determine our success or failure as a viable species.
Climate change should be top of mind for each of us and the first story to be covered in the daily news. The good news is, we know how to fix most of these problems. What we lack is the political and economic will to do so. The scientific consensus is clear, we have precious little time left to prevent this slow-moving environmental apocalypse.
The root cause of our inability to act is what I have come to call the five horsemen of the environmental apocalypse: ignorance, greed, denial, tribalism and short-term thinking. I believe that education is a magic bullet that can deter the five horsemen from destroying our ability to survive. Education is the cure for ignorance.
When faced with a choice between more regulation or less regulation, always ask the question, does this person, business or corporation have the constitutional right to make a profit at the expense of your health and welfare? The blind anti-regulation fervor of politics today is putting us all at risk.
One last thing, I have an ecological education and I can tell you that our community is marked for death, believes itself well and does not want to be told otherwise. To be ignorant is one thing, to be willfully ignorant is quite another. The time to act is yesterday!
I beg you, please make the climate crisis a top priority in your political platforms, campaigns, fundraising, legislation and policy decisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.