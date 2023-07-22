I am not in favor of keeping regulations that are outdated, frivolous or not based on a scientific understanding of the problem. Thoughtful and careful reviews should be done to remove unnecessary regulations.
The problem is that those who advocate for deregulation do not discriminate between regulations that are unnecessary and necessary.
Let’s take a closer look at the quality of our water — one area of regulation that is the focus of attacks by numerous special interests. Clean water is essential for human health, environmental sustainability and economic prosperity. However, we recently have witnessed a disturbing trend of deregulation that has undermined the protection of this vital resource. The wave of deregulation has had a devastating impact on water quality across the nation. According to a report by the Environmental Working Group, more than 30 million Americans are exposed to unsafe levels of contaminants in their drinking water, including lead, arsenic, nitrates, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl —PFAS — chemicals. These pollutants can cause serious health problems, such as cancer, neurological damage, reproductive harm and developmental disorders. Moreover, deregulation has also weakened the enforcement of existing laws and standards, allowing polluters to evade accountability and dump more waste into rivers, lakes and streams. This not only threatens the environment and wildlife, but also the economy and tourism that depend on clean water resources.
The Clean Water Act is a federal law that regulates discharges of pollutants into U.S. waters and controls pollution by means such as wastewater standards for industry, national water quality criteria recommendations for surface waters, and the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit program. The permit program is delegated to state governments by the EPA to perform many permitting, administrative and enforcement aspects of the program. The system requires a permit before any pollutant can be discharged from a point source or certain non-point sources into a water of the United States. Discharging a pollutant into a water of the United States without a valid NPDES permit is a violation of the Clean Water Act. It can result in fines, imprisonment and a responsibility to mitigate any damage.
The antidegradation rule is an important part of the Clean Water Act. It requires that states maintain and protect existing uses and high-quality waters. The rule also requires that states establish procedures for reviewing proposed activities that may result in degradation of water quality. The antidegradation rule is designed to ensure that water quality is not degraded below levels necessary to protect existing uses.
Regulated contaminants can have serious and long-term impacts on human health. For example, lead can affect the brain development of children and lower their IQ, while arsenic can increase the risk of bladder and lung cancer. Nitrates can cause blue baby syndrome, a potentially fatal condition that reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of blood in infants. PFAS chemicals are linked to various health problems, such as thyroid disease, liver damage, and immune system dysfunction.
Another negative effect of deregulation is the weakening of the enforcement of existing laws and standards that are meant to protect water quality. For instance, the Trump administration rolled back several regulations that were implemented by the Obama administration, such as the Clean Water Rule, which expanded the definition of waters that are subject to federal oversight and protection. The Trump administration also reduced the number of inspections and fines for polluters who violate the Clean Water Act, which is the primary law that regulates the discharge of pollutants into waterways. As a result, polluters have been able to dump more waste into rivers, lakes, and streams without facing any consequences.
Currently in Missouri, a beef processing facility located near Pleasant Hope that was recently acquired by a Texas company has asked the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to approve a permit to discharge approximately 350,000 gallons per day of waste directly into the Pomme de Terre River. The public comment period on this proposed permit ended June 26. So many public comments were submitted that the DNR has indicated it is going to hold a public meeting on the issue. At this writing, no date has been announced for this hearing.
The DNR has stated that the permit would substantially degrade the water quality in the Pomme de Terre River and violate the antidegradation rule, yet it is apparently going to proceed with the permit process. If this permit is issued, the effluent will harm the environment and wildlife in the area, but also the economy and tourism.
A study by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated that fishing, hunting and wildlife watching generate more than $150 billion in economic activity annually. If you would like to contribute your voice to this public hearing, check the DNR website in the public notices section to find out when the meeting will be held
The deregulation agenda is pushed by powerful industries and lobby groups that benefit from lax environmental standards and lower costs. These include the fossil fuel industry, large corporate agriculture, the chemical industry and the mining industry. These industries have also influenced the political system by donating millions of dollars to candidates and parties that support their interests.
The American people deserve better protection of their water quality and their health. They also have the power to demand it from their elected officials and to hold them accountable for their actions. We need to restore and strengthen the regulations that safeguard our water resources and ensure that they are enforced effectively. We need to support and fund scientific research and innovation that can help us find solutions to water challenges. We need to educate ourselves and others about the importance of water quality and conservation. Lastly allowing special interests to determine how we protect our water is unacceptable so we need to vote for candidates and policies that prioritize our water security and personal well-being over corporate profits and ideology.
